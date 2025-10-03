Ukrainian woman highlights lessons western gyms can learn from India’s fitness culture

Highlights:

Viktoriia Chakraborty, a Ukrainian living in India for over eight years, shares insights on India’s fitness culture.

Indian gyms are more affordable than European gyms, offering full facilities at lower monthly fees.

Strong sense of community: members interact, share tips, and trainers know members by name.

Flexible membership options and operating hours make Indian gyms accessible to students, professionals, and travelers. - Advertisement -

Trainer accessibility allows members to receive guidance and progress checks without extra charges.

Social media users worldwide agree Indian gyms are more interactive and community-oriented compared to Western gyms.

Viktoriia Chakraborty, a Ukrainian woman who has lived in India for over eight years, has gone viral on social media for sharing insights on India’s fitness culture and what Western gyms could learn from it. Through an Instagram video, Chakraborty detailed key differences between Indian and European gyms and offered four lessons Western fitness centers could adopt to improve the overall experience for gym-goers.

Her observations have sparked discussions across platforms, with users from various countries sharing similar experiences and perspectives.

What Makes India’s Fitness Culture Different

Chakraborty explained that India’s fitness culture stands out for its affordability, flexibility, community focus, and trainer accessibility. Unlike European gyms, which are often structured and formal, Indian gyms provide a more welcoming environment while maintaining quality training. She said this approach makes fitness more approachable for a wider range of people.

Affordability: A Key Lesson from Indian Fitness Culture

One of the first aspects Chakraborty highlighted was the affordability of Indian gyms. She noted that midrange gyms in Europe typically charge between 50 and 100 euros per month. In India, similar fees can provide access to full facilities, making regular exercise accessible without financial strain. This lower cost encourages more people to engage in consistent workouts, which can improve overall health and fitness levels.

Community and Social Interaction in Indian Gyms

Another feature that distinguishes India’s fitness culture is the sense of community. Chakraborty observed that Indian gyms have a social vibe where members interact, share tips, and support each other during workouts. Trainers often know members by name, making the environment less intimidating for beginners. In comparison, European gyms can feel solitary, with many people working out quietly while listening to headphones and avoiding interaction.

This social aspect, she said, encourages motivation, accountability, and a more enjoyable workout experience. Many users online agreed, sharing comments such as, “True! Gymming in Australia was a completely different experience from India,” and “India in general feels more social than Western countries.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foreigner In India | Influencer | Kolkata | UGC (@viktoriia.chakraborty)

Flexibility in Gym Hours and Membership Plans

Flexibility is another important feature of Indian fitness culture. Many gyms in India operate early in the morning and stay open late at night, providing members with a wide range of options to fit workouts into busy schedules. Membership plans often include day passes, monthly, and quarterly options, which accommodate students, professionals, and travelers without binding them to long-term contracts.

In contrast, Chakraborty pointed out that European gyms frequently require yearly agreements, which may not suit everyone’s lifestyle or travel patterns.

Trainer Accessibility and Personal Guidance

Chakraborty also emphasized trainer accessibility as a strong point of India’s fitness culture. In Indian gyms, trainers often provide casual guidance, correct form, and monitor progress without charging extra. This contrasts with many European gyms, where personal training is usually limited to paid packages, making one-on-one guidance less accessible to average gym-goers.

This accessible support system allows members to improve their fitness efficiently and safely while fostering a sense of connection between trainers and members.

Global Appreciation for India’s Fitness Culture

Chakraborty’s video has sparked a global conversation, with social media users from multiple countries acknowledging the benefits of India’s fitness culture. Many commented on how Indian gyms are more interactive and community-oriented compared to Western gyms. Some users even compared India with other Asian countries, noting that the helpful, supportive environment is common across the region.

Her observations highlight the potential for Western gyms to learn from India’s approach by incorporating affordability, social interaction, flexible options, and trainer accessibility into their operations. By focusing on these aspects, gyms can create a more engaging and inclusive fitness culture for members.

Conclusion: Lessons Western Gyms Can Adopt

India’s fitness culture demonstrates that gyms do not need to be expensive or overly formal to be effective. By prioritizing affordability, fostering a sense of community, offering flexible membership options, and making trainers accessible, Western gyms can enhance the overall experience for their members.

Chakraborty’s insights serve as a reminder that fitness culture is not only about workouts but also about creating an environment that supports, motivates, and connects people.