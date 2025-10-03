President Trump highlights tariffs amid US-India trade tensions

Highlights:

President Donald Trump calls “tariffs” his “favorite” and “most beautiful” word, emphasizing their role in his economic policy.

India faces US tariffs of up to 50 percent, with half labeled by Trump as a penalty for buying Russian oil.

Trump claims tariffs are bringing trillions into the US economy since being implemented.

US-India trade talks remain stalled over Russian oil imports and India's refusal to open farm and dairy markets.

Trump asserts he “settled the war” between India and Pakistan, a claim India rejects and Pakistan largely supports.

Trump lists other conflicts he claims to have resolved, though fact-checkers have disputed several of these assertions.

Despite criticism for favoring tariffs over words like “love” or “family,” Trump maintains a firm policy stance.

President Donald Trump has once again placed tariffs at the center of his political and economic message, calling the word both his “favorite” and the “most beautiful” in the dictionary. Speaking on September 30 at the Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Virginia, Trump addressed senior US military leaders, reaffirming a policy approach that has fueled tensions with major economies, including India.

“Other countries were taking advantage of us for years and years. Now we’re treating them fairly,” Trump said, emphasizing his administration’s focus on trade leverage and economic protectionism.

TrumpFocus on Tariffs and Their Impact on India

India has been significantly affected by Trump’s aggressive tariff policy. Since August, the country has faced import duties of up to 50 percent. According to Trump, half of this figure acts as a penalty for India’s continued purchases of Russian oil. At a recent United Nations assembly, he accused India and China of being “primary funders” of Russia’s war in Ukraine, further heightening diplomatic tensions.

Trump has defended his tariff strategy as economically beneficial. “Trillions are coming into America ever since I went big on tariffs about two months ago,” he claimed, suggesting that tariffs have directly enriched the US economy. He also expressed confidence that the Supreme Court would uphold these measures, despite a lower court ruling that only Congress holds the authority to impose tariffs. “This is what other nations have done to us,” Trump said.

TrumpFocus: Stalled US-India Trade Negotiations

The US-India trade discussions, which began in April, have stalled amid disputes over Russian oil imports and India’s reluctance to open its agricultural and dairy markets to American products. While Trump has previously described Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his “good friend,” the US maintains two non-negotiable demands: India must cease buying Russian oil and allow greater access for American farm and dairy exports.

India, however, has drawn a clear line regarding agricultural imports, asserting its sovereign right to determine its energy policy. Officials in New Delhi have pointed out that Washington had earlier encouraged India to import Russian oil to stabilize global energy markets. As a result, despite multiple rounds of talks, including the latest held just last week, a trade breakthrough remains elusive.

TrumpFocus on India-Pakistan Relations

In his Quantico speech, Trump also revived a familiar claim about India-Pakistan relations. “Pakistan-India was very big, both nuclear powers, I settled that,” he said, referring to India’s Operation Sindoor in May following a terror attack in Kashmir. Trump has made this assertion over 40 times. India continues to reject it as an infringement on its sovereignty, while Pakistan has largely supported his version of events.

Trump also cited other conflicts he claims to have resolved, including Israel-Iran, Egypt-Sudan, Rwanda-Democratic Congo, Armenia-Azerbaijan, and Cambodia-Thailand. Fact-checkers have noted inconsistencies in several of these claims, questioning their accuracy.

“We want to have no wars, but you have to be there. And, you know, sometimes you have to do it. I’ve settled so many wars. I’ve settled seven and yesterday we might have settled the biggest of them all,” Trump stated, referencing his Gaza peace plan.

TrumpFocus and Political Messaging

Trump acknowledged media criticism for naming “tariffs” as his favorite word, admitting that some mocked him for sidelining terms like “love,” “god,” “religion,” and “family.” He joked that tariffs are now his “fifth favorite word,” though he did not soften his policy stance.

For Trump, tariffs remain central not only as an economic tool but also as a political and diplomatic strategy. They serve as a key leverage point in negotiations, a rallying cry for supporters, and a statement of US economic strength. For India, however, these measures continue to represent a major barrier to concluding a long-awaited trade agreement, keeping US-India trade relations in a state of uncertainty.