Britain said on Tuesday it would automatically renew the visas of foreign healthcare workers without charge to ensure they could focus on fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

The extension will apply to about 2,800 doctors, nurses and paramedics working in the stretched National Health Service (NHS) whose visas were due to expire before Oct. 1, and the measure will also include their family members.

“Doctors, nurses and paramedics from all over the world are playing a leading role in the NHS’s efforts to tackle coronavirus and save lives. We owe them a great deal of gratitude for all that they do,” Home Secretary Priti Patel said.

“I don’t want them distracted by the visa process.”

The number of deaths from coronavirus in the UK rose by 27% in the space of a day to 1,789 as of Monday at 1600 GMT, the government said.

The number of confirmed cases rose by 14% to 25,150 as of Tuesday at 0800 GMT, the Department for Health and Social Care said.