11 C
London
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Subscribe
HomeHeadline StoryUK mulls further steps for teen online safety
Headline StoryUK News

UK mulls further steps for teen online safety

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

UK News

Government’s BBC chair pick faces criticism from MPs

THE government’s choice for the next BBC chairman, Samir...
UK News

24,000 people in West Midlands will spend Christmas without a home, new study finds

New data released by Shelter UK reveals a harrowing...
UK News

Sara Sharif’s family members plead not guilty to her murder

THE father of a 10-year-old Woking girl whose death...
UK News

Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Oldham partners with women’s charity to help BAME women combat domestic abuse

The Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Oldham has announced a...
Headline Story

Migrant boat with over 60 capsizes in Channel, one dead

A BOAT carrying more than 60 migrants capsized in...

BRITAIN could look at further measures to protect young teenagers from the risks of social media in the new year following the introduction of new online safety laws focused on children and the removal of illegal content, a minister said.

The Online Safety Act, which became law in October, requires platforms like Meta’s Instagram and Alphabet’s YouTube to strengthen controls around illegal content and age-checking measures.

Major platforms including Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat require users to be at least 13 years old.

A Bloomberg report said the British government was studying a crackdown on social media access for children under the age of 16, including potential bans.

Science Minister Andrew Griffith said on Friday (15) that the government always sought to find a balance between important freedoms and putting parents in control.

“If there is a consultation at some point in the future, and as I say that’s speculation at this point, looking at how you can continue to protect minors as opposed to the freedom of the internet for adults is always something that a sensible government I think would look at,” he told Times Radio.

(Reuters)

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
24,000 people in West Midlands will spend Christmas without a home, new study finds
Next article
Government’s BBC chair pick faces criticism from MPs

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Government’s BBC chair pick faces criticism from MPs

UK News 0
THE government’s choice for the next BBC chairman, Samir...

Deepti Sharma’s dominance secures historic victory for India

Cricket 0
DEEPTI SHARMA starred with both bat and ball as...

Entertainment industry’s most epic fails of 2023

Entertainment 0
WHETHER it has been top talents making a mark,...

Popular

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Sports, arts pay price of India-Pakistan tensions

India News 0
THE guns may have fallen silent, but the collateral...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc