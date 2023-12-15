8.5 C
London
Friday, December 15, 2023
Subscribe
HomeHeadline StoryMigrant boat with over 60 capsizes in Channel, one dead
Headline StoryUK News

Migrant boat with over 60 capsizes in Channel, one dead

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

UK News

Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Oldham partners with women’s charity to help BAME women combat domestic abuse

The Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Oldham has announced a...
Headline Story

Campaign aims to ‘secure legacy of Windrush story’

A NETWORK and website have been launched to “deepen...
UK News

British Indian musician Nitin Sawhney joins 2024 Booker Prize judging panel

Award-winning British Indian musician Nitin Sawhney, recognised for his...
UK News

Foreign policy matters to Labour’s Muslim voters

POLITICAL analysts said the impact on Muslim voters of...
UK News

Indian Mission embraces Christmas with carols and millets

The festivity of the Christmas season was brought to...

A BOAT carrying more than 60 migrants capsized in the Channel off France overnight on Thursday (14) to Friday (15) while attempting to reach Britain, with one person dead and another in critical condition, French maritime authorities said.

Among the 66 people recovered, “one unconscious victim, in critical condition, was taken by helicopter to the hospital in Calais” while a second “could not be revived,” the authorities said.

French sea rescue coordinators at Griz Nez near Calais were warned during the night that a migrant boat was in difficulty less than five miles from the coast.

A rescue vessel arrived in the area at around 30 minutes past midnight, maritime authorities said.

After the crew found one of the migrant boat’s buoyancy tubes “deflated” and people “in the water”, they brought everyone they could find back to Calais.

Boats and aircraft are still looking for remaining survivors, with French interior minister Gerald Darmanin expected in Calais on Friday morning.

Tens of thousands of people a year have been making the dangerous crossing over the English Channel from France in small boats, making the issue a political priority for the British government and a bone of contention between London and Paris.

The human toll has been high, with one of the worst-ever sinkings two years ago claiming 27 lives.

In late November, a migrant boat carrying 60 people sank and a man and woman drowned.

And in August this year, six Afghans drowned after their small boat capsized.

French authorities say that boats are increasingly overloaded, with the average number of about 53 passengers nearly double the average of two years ago.

More than 28,000 people have crossed the Channel since the start of this year, according to British government statistics running to the end of November, compared with almost 46,000 over the whole of last year.

(AFP)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Campaign aims to ‘secure legacy of Windrush story’
Next article
Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Oldham partners with women’s charity to help BAME women combat domestic abuse

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Oldham partners with women’s charity to help BAME women combat domestic abuse

UK News 0
The Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Oldham has announced a...

Campaign aims to ‘secure legacy of Windrush story’

Headline Story 0
A NETWORK and website have been launched to “deepen...

Asian groups missing from labour market in UK

Business 0
AROUND a third of individuals from Pakistani and Bangladeshi...

Popular

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Sports, arts pay price of India-Pakistan tensions

India News 0
THE guns may have fallen silent, but the collateral...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc