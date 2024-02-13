10.4 C
London
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsTwo Indian-origin men held for US visa fraud conspiracy
News

Two Indian-origin men held for US visa fraud conspiracy

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

News

Modi arrives in Abu Dhabi to inaugurate first Hindu temple BAPS

INDIA’S prime minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United...
News

Shots fired at Canadian home of Sikh separatist

Canadian police reported on Monday (12) that shots seem...
News

King Charles’ charity patronage ‘shows commitment to south Asia’

KING CHARLES’S cancer diagnosis has shocked the whole country,...
News

Ugandan Asians invited to ‘invest in their motherland’

UGANDA’S president, Yoweri Museveni, has appealed to British Asians...
News

‘Turbans can lessen head trauma’

MORE research is needed to develop an advanced fabric...

A federal grand jury has arrested two men of Indian origin for their involvement in orchestrating armed robberies as part of a visa fraud conspiracy.

Rambhai Patel, 36, and Balwinder Singh, 39, were indicted on one count each of conspiracy to commit visa fraud in Boston, Massachusetts.

Patel was arrested in Seattle in December last year and remains detained pending trial.

Singh was arrested in Queens, New York at the same time and was released on conditions following an initial appearance in December 2023.

According to the charging documents, starting in March 2023, Patel, and his co-conspirators, including at times Singh, set up and carried out staged armed robberies of at least nine convenience/liquor stores and fast-food restaurants across the US, including at least five in Massachusetts.

It is alleged that the purpose of the staged robberies was to allow the clerks present to claim that they were victims of a violent crime on an application for U non-immigration status (U Visa).

A U Visa is available to victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and who have been helpful to law enforcement in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity.

During the alleged staged robberies, the “robber” would threaten store clerks and/or owners with an apparent firearm before taking cash from the register and fleeing, while the interaction was captured on store surveillance video.

The clerks and/or owners would then wait five or more minutes until the “robber” had escaped before calling the police to report the “crime.”

The “victims” are alleged to have paid Patel to participate in the scheme.

One individual allegedly paid $20,000 to participate as a victim in one of the staged armed robberies.

In turn, Patel allegedly paid the store owners for the use of their stores for the staged robbery.

It is alleged that at least two purported victim co-conspirators submitted U Visa applications based on being victims of the staged armed robberies.

The charge of conspiracy to commit visa fraud provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. (PTI)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Modi arrives in Abu Dhabi to inaugurate first Hindu temple BAPS

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

BBC Asian Network to launch first-ever Official British Asian Chart Show

Entertainment 0
BBC Asian Network has announced the launch of the...

6 must-watch thrillers on ZEE5 Global, Netflix, Amazon Prime and others

TOP LISTS 0
In a world of endless streaming options, finding the...

Bilawal Bhutto withdraws from prime minister’s race

Headline Story 0
Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday...

Popular

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

Imran Khan asks supporters to wait by poll stations after vote

Pakistan news 0
Jailed former Pakistani premier Imran Khan urged his supporters...

Asians rally round King

Headline Story 0
THE British Asian community, which has long been supported...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc