Two decades of Kal Ho Naa Ho

WHEN Kal Ho Naa Ho was released on November 28, 2003, it made an instant connection with audiences around the world and became the highest grossing Bollywood film of that year.

The story of a terminally ill man teaching those around him to embrace life and sacrificing his own happiness for the woman he loves combined entertainment with important life lessons.

Eastern Eye decided to mark two decades of the romantic comedy-drama with 20 fun facts connected to it.