International Yoga Festival in Rishikesh begins with participants from nearly 80 countries

Highlights:

Around 1,200 participants and more than 25 ambassadors are attending the International Yoga Festival in Rishikesh.

The International Yoga Festival, organized by Parmarth Niketan, officially opened on March 9.

Yoga teachers, spiritual leaders, and musicians from different countries are leading sessions throughout the International Yoga Festival week.

The International Yoga Festival has previously been inaugurated by Narendra Modi via video link and by M. Venkaiah Naidu in person.

The International Yoga Festival has opened at Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh, bringing together nearly 1,200 participants from close to 80 countries for a week dedicated to yoga practice, learning, and cultural exchange.

Organized annually by Parmarth Niketan, the International Yoga Festival officially began on March 9. The event draws yoga practitioners, teachers, and spiritual leaders from across the world who gather in the Himalayan town to participate in structured yoga programs, workshops, and discussions.

The International Yoga Festival has become one of the largest global gatherings focused on yoga. Participants attending the International Yoga Festival include yoga instructors, wellness practitioners, ambassadors, and cultural representatives. According to organizers, more than 25 ambassadors are among the attendees this year.

Over time, the International Yoga Festival has gained international visibility. Global media outlets such as Time Magazine, The New York Times, and CNN have previously reported on the event, reflecting its expanding global reach.

- Advertisement -

Government officials, diplomats, and other dignitaries are also expected to visit during the International Yoga Festival week, adding to the event’s international engagement.

International Yoga Festival guided by leading yoga teachers and spiritual leader

The International Yoga Festival is guided by Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan, and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, director of the International Yoga Festival. Both leaders oversee the structure of the festival’s yoga sessions, spiritual discussions, and cultural programs.

Yoga teachers and practitioners from different parts of the world are leading classes during the International Yoga Festival. The program includes yoga sessions and discussions conducted by instructors such as Shiva Rea, Anand Mehrotra, Kia Miller, Stewart Gilchrist, and Dr. H. R. Nagendra.

Additional workshops during the International Yoga Festival will be conducted by teachers including Tommy Rosen, Erica Kaufman, Mohan Bhandari, and Dr. Indu Sharma. These sessions focus on different aspects of yoga practice, including physical postures, breathing techniques, and meditation.

Participants attending the International Yoga Festival include beginners, experienced yoga practitioners, wellness professionals, and researchers studying yoga and related disciplines.

Yoga practices and learning sessions at the International Yoga Festival

The International Yoga Festival includes a wide range of yoga activities designed to introduce participants to different traditions and approaches to yoga.

During the festival, attendees will take part in more than 150 sessions covering topics such as yoga asanas, pranayama, meditation, Ayurveda, and sound healing. These sessions allow participants to learn directly from experienced yoga teachers and spiritual leaders.

Daily activities during the International Yoga Festival begin with sunrise chanting and meditation. Participants also take part in guided yoga classes throughout the day.

Workshops and discussions during the International Yoga Festival explore both the physical and philosophical aspects of yoga. Topics include the history of yoga, its connection to traditional Indian knowledge systems, and its role in modern wellness practices.

The program also includes sacred fire ceremonies and interactive conversations with teachers, allowing participants to engage more deeply with yoga traditions.

Music and cultural performances during the International Yoga Festival

The International Yoga Festival also features evening programs that combine yoga traditions with music and cultural expression.

Events are held on the banks of the Ganges River, where participants attend devotional music performances, chanting sessions, and cultural programs linked to yoga and spiritual practice.

Artists scheduled to perform during the International Yoga Festival include percussionist Sivamani with Runa Rizvi Shivamani, devotional singer Radhika Das, and a live concert by Kailash Kher and the Kailasa band.

The program also includes yoga demonstrations by the Parmarth Rishikumars. Kirtan performances and sound healing sessions are held throughout the International Yoga Festival week.

These cultural activities are designed to complement the yoga sessions and provide participants with a broader understanding of India’s spiritual traditions.

Yoga diplomacy and international engagement through the festival

The International Yoga Festival has also become a platform for international engagement around Yoga and wellness. With participants from nearly 80 countries, the festival reflects the growing worldwide interest in Yoga as a physical discipline and as part of broader health and wellness practices.

Ambassadors, diplomats, and international representatives attending the International Yoga Festival often participate in Yoga sessions and discussions during the week. Their participation highlights how Yoga has increasingly become part of global cultural and wellness exchanges.

In previous years, the International Yoga Festival has received support from prominent Indian leaders. The festival has previously been inaugurated by Narendra Modi through a video message and by M. Venkaiah Naidu in person.

Such participation has contributed to the visibility of the International Yoga Festival and reinforced its role in promoting Yoga internationally.