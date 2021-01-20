Popular Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor, who turned producer with the Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani-starrer horror-comedy Laxmii (2020), is set to produce yet another film. On Wednesday, the actor-turned-producer announced his next venture, titled Maarrich.

Apart from producing the film under his production house, Kapoor will also play an important role in it. Joining him on the cast will be acclaimed theatre and film actor Naseeruddin Shah who also essays a prominent role in the movie.

Sharing a few glimpses from the sets, Kapoor took to his Twitter handle to formally announce the film. “Almost 20 years down this wonderful journey of making stories come to life, beginning 2021 with Maarrich, a departure from my usual style, a film that challenges me to evolve as an actor! Excited to share glimpses, even more excited to share screen space with Naseer Sir after long,” he wrote along with the pictures.

Maarrich features Tusshar Kapoor in the role of a cop called Rajiv who lands up with a complicated double murder case. Apart from him and Naseeruddin Shah, well-known television actress Anita Hassanandani also plays a brief yet important crucial part in the film.

Kapoor and Hassanandani have previously worked together on such films as Kucch To Hai (2003) and Yeh Dil (2003). The duo will be sharing the screen space once again after a massive gap of 18 years.

Tusshar Kapoor also shared his look as a police officer while announcing the film on social media. Going by the pictures shared by the actor, Naseeruddin Shah seems to be playing the character of a priest in the movie. Directed by Dhruv Lather, the film is expected to release in 2021 itself. An official announcement is awaited though.

