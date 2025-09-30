Trump’s USAID pause leaves millions without lifesaving drugs, thousands dead

Highlights:

$140M in USAID drug shipments delayed or undelivered in 2025.

Over 1,600 orders for HIV and malaria medicine disrupted.

Ethiopia, sub-Saharan Africa hardest hit with treatment gaps.

Stockpiled drugs wasted, some food aid destroyed.

Decision tied to mass layoffs, global backlash, and legal fights.

President Donald Trump’s decision to pause and effectively dismantle the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has had devastating consequences on global health, particularly regarding the shipment of lifesaving antimalarial and HIV drugs to dozens of countries.

In the first half of 2025, USAID supplies valued at nearly $140 million were delayed or never delivered due to this foreign aid suspension, resulting in tragic losses, including the deaths of children who lacked access to critical medications.

USAID has long been a key player in providing medical supplies and support for international humanitarian programs, covering approximately 120 countries, with a particular focus on regions such as sub-Saharan Africa.

Many treatment programs for HIV/AIDS, malaria, and other diseases relied heavily on USAID’s funding and logistics. The sudden pause in aid disrupted established supply chains and health services, leaving millions without essential medication.

The Washington Post investigation revealed that over 1,600 drug orders were affected, which directly contributed to the suffering and mortality of vulnerable populations awaiting treatment. Agencies and NGOs on the ground reported that the drug shortages caused widespread interruptions in patient care, particularly harming children dependent on regular doses of antimalarials and antiretrovirals.

This drastic move also impacted stocks already purchased and warehoused overseas, with reports of vast quantities of medications sitting unused due to halted shipments. Some emergency food supplies intended for the needy were also slated for destruction instead of distribution. The cost of destroying these products, paid for by U.S. taxpayers, adds layer of waste and controversy.

The decision to end USAID’s operational programs was part of a larger rollback of American development aid under the Trump administration, which included closing diplomatic missions and cutting funding for climate, health, refugee, and democracy programs worldwide. Congress and various legal entities strongly opposed these actions, citing constitutional violations and the catastrophic humanitarian impact.

In one notable example, Ethiopia’s HIV treatment programs faced acute crises with over 90 percent of patients depending on USAID-supplied medicine at risk of losing care. Experts warned that the pause in aid jeopardized years of progress in fighting infectious diseases and could lead to increased mortality and new outbreaks.

The pause also generated internal chaos within USAID, including the destruction of critical documents and mass layoffs ordered by a new government agency led by Elon Musk, further destabilizing the agency’s ability to function. These upheavals compounded the operational difficulties on the ground.

Advocates for global health and development strongly condemned the destruction of resources and the suspension of aid, highlighting the moral and financial folly of discarding usable drugs and delaying care for millions.

The disruption of essential drug deliveries during an ongoing global health crisis tragically exemplifies how political decisions at the highest level can have immediate, deadly effects on the world’s poorest populations.

Overall, the USAID pause under Trump’s directive is attributed to tens of thousands of deaths, worsening health outcomes, and loss of global trust in U.S. foreign assistance. The move underscores the critical importance of sustained, predictable aid for health programs worldwide and raises urgent questions about rebuilding international development frameworks in a post-USAID era.

This crisis also prompted legal backlash and international concern, emphasizing the dire consequences when political agendas override humanitarian commitments. The tragedy remains a stark reminder of the interconnectedness of global health and the indispensable role of foreign aid in saving lives.