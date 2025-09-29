Indian-origin leader Srini Gopalan to helm T-Mobile from November 1

Highlights:

Srini Gopalan will become T-Mobile CEO on November 1, succeeding Mike Sievert.

Currently COO, Gopalan led T-Mobile’s 5G expansion and digital transformation.

Brings 30+ years of experience at Deutsche Telekom, Airtel, Vodafone, and Capital One.

IIM Ahmedabad alumnus with early career stints at Unilever India and Accenture.

T-Mobile has announced that Srini Gopalan will step into the role of Chief Executive Officer starting November 1, marking a major leadership shift at the telecom giant. Gopalan, who currently serves as Chief Operating Officer, is credited with driving T-Mobile’s aggressive 5G rollout and digital-first strategy. Outgoing CEO Mike Sievert, who moves to the new position of Vice-Chairman, called Gopalan the “natural successor” to guide the company through its next phase of growth.

Gopalan’s journey at T-Mobile

Currently serving as T-Mobile’s Chief Operating Officer, Srini Gopalan has been at the forefront of shaping the company’s technology, consumer strategy, and data-driven operations. During his tenure as COO, he oversaw major acquisitions that expanded 5G and fiber coverage across the U.S. He also spearheaded T-Mobile’s transformation into a digital-first operator, leveraging AI and analytics to enhance customer experience. Gopalan expressed gratitude for the opportunity, stating that he is committed to building on Sievert’s legacy of innovation and customer-first strategy while scaling the company’s “Un-carrier” approach.

Decades of experience across telecom and technology

Gopalan brings over three decades of experience in telecom, technology, and financial services. Prior to T-Mobile, he served as CEO of Deutsche Telekom’s Germany business, where he doubled growth, expanded fiber rollout, and achieved record market share. His earlier career includes roles as Consumer Director at Bharti Airtel (2013–2016), senior leadership positions at Vodafone (2010–2013), and Chief Marketing Officer at T-Mobile UK (2009–2010). In the financial sector, Gopalan spent nearly a decade at Capital One, rising to Senior Vice President and Head of UK Card, after beginning his career at Unilever India and Accenture.

Educational background

Srini Gopalan completed his schooling at Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram, between 1985 and 1987. He then pursued an MBA from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, graduating in 1992. His education laid the foundation for his career in business leadership across multiple industries.

Industry context: H-1B and regulatory challenges

Gopalan’s appointment comes at a critical time for the US telecom sector. The industry is navigating a turbulent phase marked by regulatory challenges and operational pressures. Recent hikes in H-1B visa fees and the U.S. administration’s push to restrict skilled immigration have particularly affected telecom players reliant on global talent. As T-Mobile continues to compete with AT&T and Verizon while maintaining its edge in 5G coverage and value pricing, Gopalan’s leadership will be closely watched.