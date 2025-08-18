Trump pressures Ukraine in White House peace talks as Europe backs Zelenskyy

Highlights:



Trump calls for Ukraine to cede Crimea and reject NATO membership.

Russia proposes “land swaps” in tentative peace talks with US mediators.

Zelenskyy condemns fresh Russian strikes killing civilians during negotiations.

Ukrainians in Kyiv mourn war dead, rejecting perceived US “sellout.”

European leaders push for lasting security guarantees and Ukraine-led peace process.

US president Donald Trump met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on August 18, 2025, at the White House, along with several European leaders, to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine. The meeting, one of the most high-profile diplomatic gatherings in recent months, followed Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. European leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also attended to show a unified stance.

Trump’s tough conditions for peace

Ahead of the talks, Trump publicly stated that for the war to end, Ukrainian leadership must agree to some of Russia’s key conditions. These conditions include ceding control of Crimea, which Russia annexed illegally in 2014, and agreeing never to join NATO. Trump emphasized, “Remember how it started… Going NATO Ukraine. Some things never change.” This stance marks a significant pressure on Ukraine to make territorial concessions and limits its future security options.

The White House and US envoy Steve Witkoff indicated that during talks with Putin, Russia tentatively agreed to allow security guarantees for Ukraine and discussed “land swaps” as part of a potential peace deal. However, Zelenskyy insisted that such guarantees must be stronger than past failed agreements, underlining Kyiv’s wary stance toward Russia’s intentions.

Ukraine’s reaction: Condemnation amid attacks

Even as negotiations begin, Russia has continued attacks across Ukraine, killing at least ten people in recent strikes. Zelenskyy condemned these strikes as deliberate acts intended to “humiliate diplomatic efforts” and stressed why reliable security guarantees are indispensable to protecting Ukraine’s sovereignty. This ongoing violence serves as a grim reminder of the stakes involved and the urgency for a sustainable solution.

Mourners reject perceived “sellout” in Kyiv

In Kyiv, mourners at a soldier’s funeral expressed anger and heartbreak over the White House negotiations. They feel their sacrifices are being ignored, with many fearing Ukraine is being pressured into unfavorable concessions. Oleksandra Grygorenko, attending the funeral of a popular artist-turned-soldier killed by Russian drone strikes, said, “After thousands of people died in this war, it feels like we’re just being sold out now.”

Others echoed this sentiment, criticizing America’s diplomatic approach as too lenient toward Putin. The scene in Kyiv sharply contrasts with the Washington talks, underscoring the war’s human cost and the division between diplomatic negotiations and the battlefield realities.

European leaders show unity with Ukraine

European leaders arrived in Washington to demonstrate support for Ukraine’s cause and emphasize the need for Ukraine’s direct involvement in peace negotiations. They are focused on pushing for security assurance plans that ensure long-term Ukrainian sovereignty and defense, amid Russia’s persistent opposition to Ukraine’s NATO membership.

The presence of multiple heads of state—from France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Finland, and the European Union—illustrates the global significance of the conflict and the collaborative effort to influence the peace process.

The road ahead: Fragile peace talks

While Putin’s demands reportedly include recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea and a “land swap” involving Ukraine ceding parts of Donetsk and Luhansk, Ukraine holds approximately a quarter of Donetsk and has rejected Moscow’s terms. The US and allied leaders face the difficult challenge of broker a sustainable peace that upholds Ukraine’s territorial integrity without triggering further conflict.

Trump’s position places Kyiv under pressure to compromise on critical national interests, a stance that remains deeply controversial in Ukraine and among its supporters worldwide.

The White House meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy, and European allies represents a pivotal moment in the Ukraine conflict. With Russia’s unrelenting military actions and firmly stated maximalist goals, achieving a peace deal will require overcoming deep divisions. As Ukrainian civilians pay a heartbreaking price, the international community watches closely, hoping for an agreement that delivers both an end to the war and guarantees for lasting security.