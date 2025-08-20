20.7 C
New York
Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Headline news

Trump administration expands immigration scrutiny to social media, ‘anti-American’ views

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 03: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters near Air Force One at the the Lehigh Valley International Airport on August 03, 2025 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Trump spoke to reporters about a range of topics including tensions between Cambodia and Thailand, negotiations with Russia and the Federal Reserve. Trump spent the weekend at his property in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s administration said Tuesday (19) it would look for “anti-American” views, including on social media, when deciding on the right to live in the United States.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services, which handles requests to stay in the United States or become a citizen, said it would expand vetting of the social media postings of applicants.

“America’s benefits should not be given to those who despise the country and promote anti-American ideologies,” agency spokesman Matthew Tragesser said in a statement.

“Immigration benefits — including to live and work in the United States — remain a privilege, not a right.”

The US Immigration and Nationality Act, which dates back to 1952, defines anti-Americanism which at the time primarily focused on communists.

But the Trump administration has already moved aggressively to deny or rescind short-term visas for people deemed to go against US foreign policy interests, especially on Israel.

The latest guidance on immigration decisions said that authorities will also look at whether applicants “promote anti-Semitic ideologies.”

The Trump administration has accused students and universities of anti-Semitism over protests against Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip, charges denied by many of the activists.

The State Department said Monday that it has revoked 6,000 student visas since Secretary of State Marco Rubio took office in January.

Vibhuti Pathak
