Trump threatens to ‘look into’ deporting Elon Musk amid escalating tax bill feud

Donald Trump publicly stated he would “take a look” at the possibility of deporting billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, escalating their ongoing feud over Trump’s signature tax and spending legislation.

The comment came during a press briefing at the White House, where Trump was asked directly about the prospect of removing the South African-born, naturalized US citizen from the country. “I don’t know, we’ll have to take a look,” Trump replied, fueling speculation about the depth of the rift between the two high-profile figures.

From Allies to Adversaries

The relationship between Trump and Musk has dramatically soured in recent weeks. Musk, who was a major donor to Trump’s 2024 campaign and led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) until late May, has become a vocal critic of Trump’s $4 trillion spending bill.

Musk has lambasted the legislation as an “insane spending bill,” warning it would kill jobs, increase the national debt, and eliminate key tax credits for electric vehicle (EV) purchases—directly impacting Tesla, where Musk is CEO.

Trump, in turn, has accused Musk of opposing the bill solely because it would end government subsidies that benefit his companies. “Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far,” Trump said, warning that without these federal contracts and tax benefits, Musk’s companies would “have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa.”

Trump added, “He’s losing his EV mandate. He’s very upset about things, but you know, he could lose a lot more than that, I can tell you right now. Elon can lose a lot more than that”.

The Role of DOGE and Threats of Further Action

Trump also suggested that the Department of Government Efficiency, which Musk previously headed, could now be tasked with investigating Musk’s federal subsidies. “We might have to put DOGE on Elon. DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon,” Trump said, referencing the agency’s cost-cutting mission.

This public spat is the latest in a series of escalating exchanges between the two, with Musk threatening to support primary challenges against Republican lawmakers who back Trump’s bill and even floating the idea of launching a new political party, the “America Party,” if the legislation passes.

Musk’s Response and Broader Implications

Musk responded to Trump’s deportation remarks on social media, writing, “So tempting to escalate this. So, so tempting. But I will refrain for now.” The billionaire has denied that his opposition to the bill is motivated by a desire to protect subsidies for his companies, instead framing his criticism as a stand against what he sees as reckless fiscal policy and a retreat from US leadership in the EV and clean energy sectors.

The feud has already had tangible effects: Tesla shares fell more than 4% in premarket trading following the exchange, reflecting investor concerns over the future of EV incentives and Musk’s standing with the administration.

A High-Stakes Political and Business Showdown

Trump’s remarks mark a dramatic escalation in a conflict that blends politics, business, and personal rivalry at the highest levels. While the likelihood of deporting a naturalized US citizen like Musk is extremely remote, the episode underscores the volatility of Trump’s relationships with even his former allies and the far-reaching consequences of policy disputes in the current political climate