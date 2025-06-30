Trump says ‘temporary pass’ in the works for immigrant workers in key industries, amid shifting farm labor policies

Advertisements

President Donald Trump has announced that his administration is working on a new “temporary pass” initiative for immigrant workers in certain industries, notably agriculture and hospitality.

This move marks a significant shift in the administration’s approach to immigration enforcement, especially for farmworkers and other laborers who play a crucial role in the U.S. economy.

The Rationale: Balancing Enforcement and Economic Needs

In a recent Fox News interview, Trump explained that the policy aims to address the concerns of American farmers and business owners who have warned that aggressive immigration enforcement and the removal of experienced workers could cripple their operations.

“When you have someone who has been working on a farm for nine years, doing challenging labor that few are willing to undertake, and you remove all those workers, it jeopardizes the farmer’s livelihood. It’s a serious issue,” Trump said.

He emphasized that many of these workers have been with the same employers for 10 to 20 years, have deep ties to their communities, and are integral to the nation’s food supply and service industries.

Trump argued that empowering farmers to have some control over their workforce, rather than blanket removals, would better serve both the economy and public safety.

How the Temporary Pass Would Work

According to administration officials, the temporary pass would not provide a path to citizenship but would allow qualifying immigrants to remain in the country and continue working legally, provided they meet certain criteria. These requirements may include:

Proof of long-term employment in the U.S.

A clean criminal record

Employer sponsorship

Payment of taxes

Trump stressed, “The farmer knows. He’s not going to hire a murderer,” highlighting the trust placed in employers to vet their workers.

Response from Homeland Security and Industry

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reiterated its commitment to strict worksite enforcement but acknowledged the need for flexibility in sectors critical to the economy.

“Worksite enforcement remains a cornerstone of our efforts to safeguard public safety, national security, and economic stability,” a DHS spokesperson said, while also noting that there would be “no safe spaces for industries who harbor violent criminals or purposely try to undermine ICE’s efforts”.

The proposal comes after a brief pause in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids at farms, restaurants, and hotels earlier this month, a move that was quickly reversed with a renewed warning to employers.

Industry and Advocacy Group Reactions

Farmers and industry groups have welcomed the prospect of a temporary pass, noting the difficulty of replacing long-serving, skilled workers. Immigrant advocates are awaiting further details, particularly on eligibility, duration, and worker protections.

The plan is expected to interact with existing visa programs like H-2A and H-2B, but full implementation details are still being developed.

Looking Ahead

While the temporary pass proposal is still in development, it signals a pragmatic shift in the Trump administration’s immigration policy—one that seeks to balance the realities of labor shortages in essential sectors with the administration’s broader enforcement priorities.

As the policy takes shape, both employers and immigrant workers are watching closely for further guidance and clarification from the White House and DHS