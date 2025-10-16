Trump criticizes India over Russian oil, says ‘my friend has been there now for a long time’ about Modi

Highlights:

Trump calls PM Modi “great man” and “friend.”

Claims India assured him it will halt Russian oil imports.

US President stresses this as a step to pressure Putin.

India emphasizes energy security and consumer interests.

Ties strained over US tariffs on Indian goods.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday (15) praised prime minister Narendra Modi, calling him a “great man” and his personal “friend,” while asserting that India has assured him it will stop buying oil from Russia. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump framed India’s move as a “big step” in pressuring Moscow over the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

“Modi is a great man. He loves Trump,” the US President said, referring to himself in the third person. “I don’t want to destroy his political career,” he added, praising Modi’s long tenure and stability in Indian politics. “I have watched India for years. It’s an incredible country, and every year you would have a new leader. My friend has been there now for a long time.”

Trump claimed the Modi had promised that India would stop purchasing Russian oil, months after the US imposed punitive tariffs on India over the issue. “He assured me there will be no oil purchased from Russia,” Trump said, adding that the process would take time but would soon be completed. He emphasized that the goal was to financially pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs, however, reiterated its longstanding position on energy security. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “India is a significant importer of oil and gas. Our priority is to safeguard the interests of Indian consumers in a volatile energy scenario. Ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies remains central to our policy.” The statement also highlighted ongoing energy cooperation discussions between India and the US.

India, traditionally reliant on Middle Eastern oil, has sharply increased imports from Russia since February 2022, taking advantage of steep discounts amid Western sanctions and reduced European demand. Russian crude now accounts for nearly 40% of India’s imports, up from under 1 per cent before the Ukraine invasion.

Relations between New Delhi and Washington have been strained further after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duty linked to Russian oil purchases. India has described the US tariffs as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.”

Trump reiterated that India could resume energy trade with Moscow after the Ukraine war ends. “If India doesn’t buy oil now, it makes it much easier, and they assured me they will within a short period of time… and they’ll go back to Russia after the war is over,” he said.

By framing Modi as both a friend and strategic partner, Trump sought to balance criticism of India’s energy choices with personal praise, reflecting the complex geopolitics and economic tensions shaping US-India relations today.