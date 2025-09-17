Trump calls Kate Middleton ‘beautiful’ during Royal welcome at Windsor

Highlights:

Donald Trump and Melania arrived in the UK for their second state visit, welcomed by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Kate Middleton greeted the Trumps in a maroon Emilia Wickstead dress, diamond brooch, and burgundy Chanel bag.

Trump complimented Kate, saying, “You’re beautiful, so beautiful,” during their handshake in Windsor’s Walled Garden.

The visit includes a state banquet and talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Security was tightened with a “ring of steel” around Windsor following the recent killing of Trump ally Charlie Kirk.

During his second state visit to the United Kingdom, former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed admiration for Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. As Trump and First Lady Melania arrived at Windsor Castle, they were warmly greeted by Prince William and Kate Middleton in the Walled Garden. Kate, wearing a maroon Emilia Wickstead dress paired with a Jane Taylor hat and a diamond-studded feather brooch once owned by Princess Diana, made a stunning impression.

Trump did not hesitate to compliment the Princess of Wales directly, saying, “You’re beautiful, so beautiful,” while shaking her hand. The light-hearted exchange marked the beginning of a series of formal events planned during this historic visit, where Trump became the first elected U.S. president in modern times to receive a second official state visit from the British monarch, King Charles III.

Meeting the Royals and state ceremony

Following the reception by Kate and Prince William, the Trumps were escorted to meet King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle. Prince William introduced Trump to his father, remarking, “This is my father,” as they approached the monarch. The visit included a grand carriage procession through the castle grounds, accompanied by the Sovereign’s Escort and military personnel clad in ceremonial uniforms, signaling the significance of this occasion.

Later in the day, a formal state banquet was held at Windsor Castle, attended by over 150 guests, including members of the royal family and British and American political figures. The security was notably heightened following recent events, reflecting the importance placed on this diplomatic visit.

Trump’s relationship with the UK Royals and visit details

This visit followed Trump’s first state visit in 2019, hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II. Trump has frequently praised the royal family, expressing respect for King Charles and his family publicly. King Charles personally invited Trump for this second visit, an unprecedented move highlighting the strong diplomatic ties between the U.S. and the UK.

During the trip, Trump is scheduled to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and attend several cultural and diplomatic events. Meanwhile, Melania Trump is set to participate in engagements with Queen Camilla and Princess Kate, strengthening people-to-people ties.

Trump’s wife and he arrived amid a formal welcome including military honors and a joint flyover by UK and US forces, underscoring the close defense and security partnership between the two nations.