US congressman Ro Khanna condemns Dallas beheading, says killer ‘shouldn’t have been on American streets’

US Congressman Ro Khanna has strongly condemned the horrific murder of Chandra Mouli “Bob” Nagamallaiah, a 50-year-old Indian-origin motel manager in Dallas. The attack, which took place in front of Nagamallaiah’s wife and 18-year-old son, has shocked communities across the United States and India.

Details of the horrific attack

Nagamallaiah was the manager of the Downtown Suites motel in Dallas. According to police reports and eyewitnesses, the violence erupted after a dispute over a broken washing machine.

Nagamallaiah reportedly asked his colleague to translate his instructions to Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, the suspect, instead of addressing him directly. This reportedly angered Cobos-Martinez, who then grabbed a machete and chased down Nagamallaiah, attacking him repeatedly.

The affidavit described how Cobos-Martinez cut and stabbed Nagamallaiah until his head was severed. Eyewitnesses, including Nagamallaiah’s wife and son, tried to intervene but were pushed aside. The assailant then kicked the severed head into the motel parking lot and stashed it in a dumpster. The brutal act was captured on video, causing widespread revulsion.

The suspect’s criminal record and immigration status

Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, a 37-year-old Cuban national residing in the US illegally, has a lengthy criminal record, including arrests for violent theft and child endangerment. Despite this, he was not deported as Cuba had refused to accept him, leaving him free to work at the motel where Nagamallaiah was employed.

Following the arrest, Cobos-Martinez confessed to the murder during a recorded interview. He is currently charged with capital murder and held without bond in Dallas County Jail. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has lodged a detainer against him and plans to remove him from the US.

Ro Khanna’s strong statement

Reacting to the killing, Congressman Ro Khanna said in a tweet, “The brutal beheading of a hardworking Indian American immigrant in front of his wife & son is horrific. The murderer had multiple prior arrests for violent theft & child endangerment and was undocumented. He should not have been free on American streets.”

His condemnation highlights concerns over immigration enforcement and the protection of immigrant communities from violent criminals.

Indian government and community response

The Consulate General of India in Houston expressed deep condolences and assured ongoing support to the bereaved family. In a statement, the Consulate said, “We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance. The accused is in custody of Dallas Police. We are following up on the matter closely.”

The gruesome incident has caused widespread outrage among the Indian diaspora, with calls for stronger immigration policies and greater workplace safety protections.

This brutal crime and its aftermath have sparked important conversations about immigration enforcement, justice, and community vigilance in protecting vulnerable immigrant populations in the US.