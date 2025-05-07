Trump reacts to India-Pakistan tension says ‘hope it ends very quickly’ urges peace talks

Amid escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan, US president Donald Trump described the situation as “a shame” and called for a swift resolution. The tensions flared after India launched strikes on multiple targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir in response to a deadly April 22 attack by Islamist militants that left 26 people dead in the Indian-administered Kashmir region.

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday (6), Trump expressed regret over the hostilities, stating, “It’s a shame, we just heard about it… They’ve been fighting for a long time. I just hope it ends very quickly.” His comments came as Washington attempted to mediate and prevent further escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that he had spoken with national security advisers from both nations. On social media platform X, Rubio stated he was monitoring the situation closely and emphasized the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to avoid further conflict. He also reiterated Washington’s commitment to a peaceful resolution through diplomatic dialogue.

The U.S. State Department reported that India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval briefed Rubio on India’s military response, which took place early Wednesday in the Asian time zone. Officials from Pakistan stated they were preparing a response to India’s military action.

India and Pakistan have had a turbulent relationship, particularly over the disputed Kashmir region, which both countries claim in full but control in part. The current hostilities mark another chapter in their decades-long conflict. India has blamed Pakistan for harboring the militants responsible for the April 22 attack, while Pakistan has denied any involvement and called for an impartial investigation.

Despite being close strategic partners with India, especially in efforts to counter China’s regional influence, the U.S. maintains a longstanding alliance with Pakistan. In the wake of the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Washington’s ties with Islamabad have cooled, but diplomatic channels remain active.

As international pressure mounts, the U.S. has urged both nations to work toward de-escalation. While President Trump remains hopeful that India and Pakistan will “figure it out,” officials acknowledge that balancing diplomacy amid other global crises—like Ukraine and Gaza—poses a complex challenge for Washington.