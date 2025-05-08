Trump may rename Persian Gulf to Arabian Gulf, Iran warns of hostile repercussions

Former US President Donald Trump is once again making headlines, this time over a geopolitical controversy that has simmered for decades. As part of his upcoming Middle East visit from May 13 to 16, Trump is reportedly considering renaming the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Gulf—a change that Iran vehemently opposes and has warned could escalate tensions.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his trip, Trump said he would soon make a decision regarding the terminology used by the United States for the strategically vital water body. “I’ll have to make a decision,” he stated, adding that the matter will be discussed with his hosts in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE.

The Persian Gulf, historically named after Persia (modern-day Iran), has long been a point of contention between Iran and the Arab states that border it. While Iran holds tightly to the centuries-old name, Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE refer to it as the Arabian Gulf or simply “the Gulf.” Iraq, another bordering nation, has also adopted the term “Arabian Gulf.”

The name “Persian Gulf” dates back millennia and is recognized by cartographers and international bodies alike. Iran, formerly called Persia until 1935, argues that the name reflects its historical and cultural legacy. However, the Arab world disputes this, asserting their own long-standing presence along the Gulf’s coastline.

Iran has already raised strong objections to the possible renaming. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi took to social media platform X to express outrage, calling any such move “indicative of hostile intent toward Iran and its people.” He further warned that such a change would “bring the wrath of all Iranians from all walks of life.”

The name Persian Gulf, like many geographical designations, is deeply rooted in human history. Iran has never objected to the use of names such as the Sea of Oman, Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea, or Red Sea. The use of these names does not imply ownership by any particular nation, but… pic.twitter.com/PQjUiph4qt — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) May 7, 2025

- Advertisement -

Calling the decision a provocation, Araghchi shared a map from the US Library of Congress clearly labeling the water body as the “Persian Gulf” and tagged Donald Trump, reminding him of its global recognition. “Such biased actions are an affront to all Iranians,” he wrote.

This isn’t the first time Trump has altered globally recognized geography for political symbolism. Shortly after becoming President, he controversially renamed the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America,” a decision that upset Mexico but was eventually accepted by US platforms like Google Maps.

The naming debate is far from symbolic—it’s deeply tied to national identity, regional power dynamics, and historical pride. In 2023, Iran clashed with Iraq over the “Arabian Gulf Cup,” a football tournament named in defiance of Iran’s stance. In 2012, Iran even sued Google for omitting any name for the Gulf on its maps.

As Trump prepares for meetings in the Gulf states, speculation grows over whether he will officially endorse the name “Arabian Gulf.” For now, Iran remains the lone voice of protest, while its Arab neighbors stay diplomatically silent.