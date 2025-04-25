Donald Trump hints at third term with ‘Trump 2028’ merch drop, defying constitutional limits

In a bold move that has sparked controversy and curiosity across the U.S. and beyond, Donald Trump’s online store has begun selling “Trump 2028” merchandise, including red ball caps and slogan-themed T-shirts.

This development comes just months after Trump returned to office in January 2025 for his second term as U.S. President, following his initial tenure from 2017 to 2021.

Despite the U.S. Constitution’s 22nd Amendment barring any president from serving more than two terms, Trump’s latest merchandise push is fueling speculation that the 78-year-old Republican may be eyeing an unprecedented third term.

The merchandise rollout includes red baseball caps emblazoned with “Trump 2028,” selling for $50 (around ₹4,300), and T-shirts in navy blue and red with the slogan “Trump 2028 (Rewrite the Rules)” priced at $36 (about ₹3,100). According to the Trump family-run store, these products are “Made in America” and serve as a bold statement for Trump supporters.

The launch follows Trump’s comments during an NBC News interview where he candidly admitted that a third presidential bid wasn’t just a passing joke. “A lot of people want me to do it. But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration,” Trump said, fueling more speculation.

He also suggested alternative paths to circumvent the term limits, including a scenario where Vice President JD Vance could potentially run for president in 2028 and then transfer power back to Trump—although he offered no clear explanation on how such a strategy would work within the legal framework. Trump added cryptically, “There are other ways too,” but declined to elaborate further.

The 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution explicitly states, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice,” making Trump’s hints at a third term constitutionally implausible. Yet, Trump’s history of defying norms and pushing boundaries is causing concern among legal scholars and excitement among his loyal base.

Interestingly, Trump also expressed a desire to face former President Barack Obama in a hypothetical election matchup, despite Obama having already served his two full terms. “That would be a good one, I’d like that,” Trump remarked.

The timing of the Trump 2028 merchandise release coincides with growing public concern over key policy decisions made during the early days of Trump’s current term. Opinion polls indicate dissatisfaction with rising living costs and confusion over his erratic trade and tariff policies. The prospect of a third term is not only stirring political discourse but also raising serious constitutional questions about the future of American democracy.

As the hats and T-shirts fly off virtual shelves, one thing is clear—Donald Trump is once again at the center of a national conversation that blurs the line between political ambition and constitutional reality. Whether this is a serious bid or a provocative marketing stunt, the Trump 2028 campaign imagery is already dominating headlines and debates alike.