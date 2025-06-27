Trump blames democrats for Iran strike intel leak, slams CNN and NYT as ‘fake news’

Former US President Donald Trump has publicly accused the Democratic Party of leaking a classified intelligence report related to recent US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Trump made the explosive claim on his social media platform, Truth Social, asserting that Democrats were responsible for disclosing information that contradicts his administration’s narrative about the effectiveness of the strikes.

“The Democrats are the ones who leaked the information on the PERFECT FLIGHT to the Nuclear Sites in Iran. They should be prosecuted!,” Trump wrote on Friday, intensifying the political blame game over sensitive national security matters.

Media Outlets Report on Contradictory Intelligence

The controversy erupted after CNN and The New York Times reported on a US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) assessment. According to the leaked report, the recent US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear enrichment sites delayed Tehran’s nuclear program by only a few months.

The DIA findings also indicated that much of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile had been relocated before the strikes, undermining claims that the facilities were “completely and totally obliterated.”

Trump responded by criticizing both media outlets, labeling them as “fake news” and accusing them of attempting to undermine what he described as “one of the most successful military strikes in history.” He insisted, “The nuclear sites in Iran are completely destroyed! Both the Times and CNN are getting slammed by the public.”

White House Condemns Leak, Vows Accountability

In a press briefing on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the leak, emphasizing the gravity of disclosing classified information. “Those who leaked the preliminary assessment on the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities need to be held accountable for that crime,” Leavitt stated.

She further stressed the administration’s commitment to safeguarding sensitive intelligence. “This administration wants to ensure that classified intelligence is not ending up in irresponsible hands and that people who have the privilege of viewing this top secret classified information are being responsible with it,” Leavitt said. She noted that only a small group of officials had access to the report, and vowed that the government would “get to the bottom of it” and strengthen security protocols to protect national interests.

CIA Asserts Extensive Damage to Iranian Nuclear Sites

Amid the controversy, CIA Director John Ratcliffe offered a contrasting view, reinforcing the White House’s narrative. Ratcliffe claimed that the agency had gathered “a body of credible evidence” showing Iran’s nuclear infrastructure suffered extensive damage from the US airstrikes. He asserted that “several key Iranian nuclear facilities were destroyed and would have to be rebuilt over the course of years.”

Ratcliffe did not specify whether his comments reflected an official agency assessment or his personal interpretation, but he emphasized that the intelligence was obtained from “a historically reliable source/method.” His remarks highlighted the ongoing review by the intelligence community into the impact of the strikes on Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Esfahan nuclear sites.

Conflicting Assessments Deepen Political Divide

The CIA’s statements stand in stark contrast to the earlier DIA analysis, which suggested the strikes had not completely destroyed Iran’s nuclear program. The conflicting reports have fueled a heated political debate over the true effectiveness of the US military action and the handling of classified intelligence. As investigations continue, the incident underscores the challenges of balancing transparency, national security, and political rivalry in Washington.