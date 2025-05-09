Trump appoints Fox News host Jeanine Pirro as top prosecutor in Washington DC

US President Donald Trump has appointed Fox News host and former New York prosecutor Jeanine Pirro as the interim US attorney for Washington DC, marking another controversial personnel move in his second term.

Pirro replaces Ed Martin, who had faced Senate opposition for permanent confirmation due to his views on the January 6 Capitol riots.

The announcement was made via Trump’s Truth Social post on Thursday night, where he praised Pirro as “a powerful crusader for victims of crime.” He also highlighted her previous legal roles, noting, “She served as a Republican district attorney in Westchester, New York, as well as a judge,” and emphasized her television presence, referring to her Fox News programs as “one of the Highest Rated Shows on Television.”

Congratulations ⁦@JudgeJeanine⁩ who will soon make DC Great Again! pic.twitter.com/NG85c5rf8Y — Sergio Gor (@SergioGor) May 9, 2025

Pirro, 73, has been a staunch Trump supporter and was involved in spreading false claims about the 2020 presidential election, which contributed to a defamation lawsuit against Fox News by a voting machine company.

The case was settled for over $787 million. Despite the controversy, her loyalty to Trump has remained steadfast, with the former president even issuing a pardon to her husband, who had been convicted of tax evasion.

Trump did not clarify whether Pirro would be nominated for the role on a permanent basis, which would require Senate confirmation. The position became vacant after Ed Martin, a conservative media figure, was removed due to lack of Senate support.

North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis, a critical swing vote, objected to Martin’s stance on the Capitol riot, saying, “I have no tolerance for anybody who entered the building on January 6.”

Martin, during his brief tenure, had drawn criticism for firing prosecutors handling Capitol riot cases. Trump defended Martin and announced he would stay on at the Department of Justice to lead a new “weaponization working group,” which will investigate officials who have led inquiries into Trump himself.

Since returning to office, Trump has made a series of moves favoring January 6 participants, including issuing pardons and halting prosecutions. Pirro’s appointment is the latest sign of his intent to reshape the Justice Department’s approach to his past legal battles and loyalists.