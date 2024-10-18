13.7 C
New York
Friday, October 18, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline newsTrump and Harris to hold rival rallies in Michigan as Arab American...
Headline news

Trump and Harris to hold rival rallies in Michigan as Arab American voters shape close race

By: vibhuti

Date:

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris waves as she boards Air Force Two at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Michigan, on October 16, 2024. Harris is traveling to Pennsylvania for a campaign event. (Photo by Geoff Robins / AFP) (Photo by GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will lead dueling rallies Friday in Michigan, a crucial battleground state where Arab American voters angered by US support for Israel may hold the key to a deadlocked race.

The killing of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar drew optimism from Vice President Harris for a Gaza ceasefire, but Israel quickly said his death is not the end of over a year of war.

Harris has found herself on eggshells as she upholds President Joe Biden’s support for key ally Israel, while Muslim and Arab American voters have voiced outrage over the death toll in Gaza.

One of those voters in the extremely close race, 51-year-old Marwan Faraj, said he supported Biden but won’t cast a ballot for Harris because of her backing for Israel.

“They have been supporting this ethnic cleansing and genocide since day one, with our tax dollars, and that’s wrong,” said Faraj, who emigrated from Lebanon, referring to Biden and Harris.

- Advertisement -

The vice president, who replaced Biden on short notice in the race just three months ago, is holding a series of campaign events in Michigan on Friday to try to convince voters to back her.

“This moment gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza,” Harris said in reaction to Sinwar’s death, “and it must end such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends.”

The Uncommitted movement, a pro-Palestinian group, stopped short of explicitly endorsing Harris earlier this month, but warned “it can get worse” under Trump.

One of the group’s co-founders, Lexi Zeidan, said voters should consider “the better antiwar approach” rather than “who is the better candidate.”

However, Abandon Harris, another group of anti-war voters, has endorsed fringe Green Party candidate Jill Stein, potentially turning her into a spoiler that would help elect Trump in swing states decided by just a few thousand votes.

Harris’s rival in the November 5 election, former president Trump, has yet to react to Sinwar’s killing but has expressed support for the Israeli campaign in response to Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack.

The Republican candidate will also be in Michigan on Friday, for a major campaign rally in auto industry capital Detroit.

According to his campaign team, this will be an opportunity to detail how Michigan families have been hit by inflation under Biden and Harris’s leadership.

The economy, immigration and abortion are among the most hotly debated issues in a particularly tense and close election.

The candidates are racing toward election day with the Democratic vice president narrowly leading her Republican rival nationally and in several crucial swing states, although most polls are within the margin of error.

Harris’s momentum in the polls has plateaued in recent weeks, however, and both candidates have been on a blitz of new and traditional media as they try to win over the small number of undecided voters.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Kamala Harris declares break from Biden in combative Fox News interview, takes aim at Trump

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

‘You know you just have to learn how to act,’ Kajol opens up about advice from Shah Rukh Khan

Entertainment 0
Kajol, one of Bollywood’s most beloved actresses, recently opened...

Bollywood actors setting couple goals, Vicky Kaushal kept a Karwa Chauth fast for wife Katrina Kaif

Entertainment 0
Two years ago, Bollywood’s beloved couple Vicky Kaushal and...

Emily Watson calls Tabu ‘The Julia Roberts of India,’ lauds her performance in ‘Dune: Prophecy’

Entertainment 0
Tabu is gearing up for her global debut in...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc