Headline news

Donald Trump serves fries at McDonald’s in campaign stunt targeting Kamala Harris

FEASTERVILLE-TREVOSE, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 20: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump works behind the counter making french fries during a visit to McDonald's restaurant on October 20, 2024 in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania. Trump is campaigning the entire day in the state of Pennsylvania. Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris continue to campaign in battleground swing states ahead of the November 5th election. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

Republican fast food enthusiast Donald Trump on Sunday (20) donned a black-and-yellow apron over his white shirt and red tie to serve french fries at a McDonald’s restaurant in Pennsylvania.

The campaign stunt was intended as a jab at opponent Kamala Harris, who says she worked at the fast-food franchise in her youth.

Trump has repeatedly said, without offering evidence, that Harris never worked at a McDonald’s while in college, an experience she has spoken about on the campaign.

On Sunday (20), an employee of the restaurant patiently showed the 78-year-old Republican how to scoop fries into cartons to be distributed at the drive-through window, as media gathered for the photo-op outside.

Famously a germophobe, Trump marveled at the serving tool used to distribute the fried potatoes without picking them up: “It’s clean, it’s really nice, you never touch ’em.”

“I’ll never forget this experience,” he said, as he finished up the campaign stop meant to appeal to working-class voters. “It requires expertise. I’m going through the french fry stuff.”

“I don’t mind this job,” he continued, at one point asking if customers ever ask for more salt.

“I love salt!” he exclaimed, also throwing some over his shoulder onto the floor, explaining that he is “superstitious.”

Told by reporters that Sunday (20) was also his opponent Harris’s 60th birthday, Trump wished her a “happy birthday.”

“I think I’ll get her some flowers,” he quipped. “Maybe I’ll get her some fries.”

