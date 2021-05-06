Tamannaah Bhatia made her digital debut with the Telugu web series 11th Hour which streamed on Aha. Now, she is all set for her second web series titled November Story.

November Story is Tamil series and it will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on 20th May 2021. Today, the makers of the series have unveiled the trailer, and Tamannaah took to Twitter to share the trailer with her fans.

She tweeted, “Presenting Hotstar Specials November Story. All episodes streaming from 20th May in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. @DisneyplusHSVIP https://youtube.com/watch?v=-vMASSbYf60 #HotstarSpecials #NovemberStory #Pasupathy @gmkhighness #Aruldass @actorvivekpra.”

The trailer is quite interesting and Tamannaah surely leaves a mark.

In a statement, the actress said, “With its compelling storyline and unique narrative, November Story will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and hooked till the end as the mystery around the murder is uncovered.”

Directed Indhra Subramanian stated, “November Story is a classic murder mystery where the quest to find the truth behind the crime unveils a series of hidden truths. We wanted to bring the Tamil audiences a crime thriller unlike any other they’ve seen before, in terms of both the storyline and the way it’s brought to life. All the actors have delivered extraordinary performances, I am confident that it will grab the attention of audiences.”

Apart from Tamannaah, November Story also stars Pasupathi, GM Kumar, Vivek Prasanna, Arul Doss and Nandhini. While it is shot in Tamil, the series will be released in Hindi and Telugu as well.