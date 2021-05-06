Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie is all set to release on Eid (13th May 2021), and it’s the first Bollywood films to get a multi-platform release.

Radhe will release in theatres and simultaneously it will be available on an OTT platform and DTH services.

Currently, the situation in India is quite bad due to the second wave of Covid-19, and the makers of Radhe have decided to donate the revenue generated by the film for Covid-19 relief work.

Zee Studios took to Twitter to share a statement about it. They posted, “Zee Entertainment Enterprises LTD. (Zee) and Salman Khan Films (SKF), have pledged to provide support towards Covid relief work across the nation, including donation of essential medical equipment ranging from oxygen cylinders, concentrators and ventilators. This support will stem from the revenues garnered from the multi-platform release of the much-awaited film Radhe on 13th May 2021. GiveIndia would be facilitating the procurement of extremely critical healthcare equipment.”

The spokesperson of Salman Khan Films stated, “We are glad to be a part of this noble initiative, to contribute our bit towards the nation’s fight against Covid-19. Since the last year, we have been consistent in our efforts towards fighting Covid-19, since this unprecedented crisis struck our country and the world. Very importantly, we have also come to realise that holding up the release of a pre-shot film may not help us in any way but using its proceeds towards fighting the pandemic is a more suitable and pragmatic approach. Radhe’s release on ZEE5 and ZeePlex will empower us to contribute more in these extremely difficult times.”

Directed by Prabhudeva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani.