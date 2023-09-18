14.9 C
Trailer for Tabu and Ali Fazal's spy thriller 'Khufiya' out
Entertainment

Trailer for Tabu and Ali Fazal’s spy thriller ‘Khufiya’ out

By: Shelbin MS

Makers of the upcoming spy thriller film Khufiya on Monday unveiled the film’s official trailer. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Azmeri Haque Badhon in important roles.

Khufiya is based on true events. It is basically based on a book Escape to Nowhere, written by the former Chief of the Counter Espionage Unit of R&AW, Amar Bhushan.

Talking about the film, director Vishal Bhardwaj shared, “I have always been very fascinated with the world of espionage and am truly excited to explore this genre with Khufiya.

“This film gave me a chance to reunite with Tabu and work for the very first time with two very talented actors- Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi. It also marks my first creative collaboration with Netflix which has been both exciting and rewarding. I cannot wait to share this thrilling and powerful story with Netflix’s audiences across 190 countries’’

Talking about playing the role of a R&AW agent, Tabu said, “I am so happy to be once again working with my favorite director Vishal Bhardwaj as we reunite for the third time after Haider and Maqbool. Vishal’s unique vision and storytelling have always intrigued me, and Khufiya is no exception. Super excited for Netflix audiences to watch Khufiya on 5 October.”

The film is set to stream on Netflix from October 5.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

