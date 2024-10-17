13.7 C
Business

Tilda hosts Diwali celebration

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Tilda and Madhu’s Diwali event

RICE brand Tilda has teamed up with Madhu’s, the South Asian catering company, to host Diwali celebration in Central London.

Set against the backdrop of Madhu’s at Mayfair, the event held on 9 October brought together guests featuring food and lifestyle content creators, longstanding customers, as well as top-tier media houses.

The evening began with a warm welcome, as guests were greeted with fragrant jasmine garlands, setting the tone for the celebration ahead.

Speaking at the event, Jean-Philippe Laborde, managing director of Tilda, reflected on the brand’s evolution, highlighting its impressive growth in recent years and its unwavering commitment to sustainability and community engagement.

“Tonight, we’re not just celebrating a festival; we’re honouring relationships with key partners and customers we’ve known not just for weeks or months, but for decades. At Tilda, we take pride in bringing people together through food and tradition, especially during special occasions like Diwali,” Laborde said.

The event also welcomed Sanjay Anand, founder and chairman of Madhu’s, who captivated the audience with the story of his family’s culinary journey and the brand’s impressive growth.

“Partnership is at the heart of Madhu’s, and we have ambitious plans for the future of catering,” Anand said. “Rice holds such significance in our culture. It has been a staple part of our South Asian communities’ diet and has both religious and cultural relevance. A special thanks to my team and the team at Tilda for making tonight possible.”

After the speeches, Amardeep Anand, group executive chef at Madhu’s and a MasterChef semi-finalist, took the stage to share the inspiration behind the menu. He highlighted the versatility of Tilda rice in South Asian cuisine, combining traditional Diwali dishes with modern flavours.

The menu was primarily created by Poonam Ball, creative chef and marketing director. Together with Chef Amar, they brought the menu to life on the day. The highlights of the evening included two showstopping biryanis made with Tilda Grand Extra Long Basmati and a decadent mango kheer featuring Tilda’s Fragrant Jasmine rice.

The special menu was a hit among the food and lifestyle content creators and media attendees, who were treated to an exclusive tasting experience.

The evening culminated with a performance by magician Oliver B, who left the audience in awe with his unique blend of mentalism, illusion, and showmanship. Adding to the festive spirit, a live band filled the air with lively bollywood music.

