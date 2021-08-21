Last year in November, it was announced that Tiger Shroff will be seen in Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath, and earlier, this year, the makers had announced that Kriti Sanon will be seen as the female lead in the movie.

Now, on Saturday (21), the makers announced the release date of the film. Ganapath will be hitting the big screens during Christmas 2022 weekend.

Tiger took to Twitter to inform his fans about the release date. He tweeted, “Uski hategi to sabki fategi ⚡ Aarela hai #Ganapath, taiyyar rehna! #Ganapath in cinemas on December 23, 2022. #Ganapath23Dec2022 https://youtu.be/jf72rUKulfE @kritisanon @vashubhagnani #VikasBahl @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @poojafilms #GoodCo.”

Ganapath is a two part franchise, and the first part will release on 23rd December 2022. The movie is produced by Pooja Entertainment, and reportedly, apart from Kriti, the movie will also feature another female lead. However, it is not yet announced which actress will be seen in the movie.

Tiger and Kriti had made their debut together with the 2014 release Heropanti. Their fans will get to see them on the big screen together again after a gap of eight years.

Talking about other films of Tiger, the actor will also be seen in Heropanti 2 which is currently in production. The movie stars Tara Sutaria as the female lead.

Meanwhile, Kriti will be seen in movies like Bachchan Panday, Bhediya, Hum Do Hamare Do, and Adipurush. The actress was last seen in Mimi which got a direct-to-digital release on Netflix and Jio Cinema. The film received a good response, and Kriti’s performance was appreciated a lot.