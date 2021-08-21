A few days ago, Telugu star Chiranjeevi kickstarted the shooting of his 153rd film which was tentatively called #Chiru153. Now, on Saturday (21), ahead of the megastar’s birthday (22nd August) the makers of the film have announced its title and unveiled the first look poster.

Titled GodFather, the movie will be presented by Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan under his banner Konidela Production Company. The production house took to Twitter to make an announcement about it.

They posted, “Presenting the Supreme Reveal of Megastar @KChiruTweets in a never seen before avatar as #GodFather @jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan #RBChoudary @ProducerNVP @KonidelaPro @SuperGoodFilms_ @MusicThaman @sureshsrajan #Chiru153 #HBDMegaStarChiranjeevi.”

Directed by Jayam Mohan Raja, GodFather is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie Lucifer which featured Mohanlal in the lead role.

On Sunday (22), Chiranjeevi will be celebrating his 66th birthday, and the makers of #Chiru154 are also going to reveal something big. Mythri Movie Makers tweeted, “High Tide Warning MEGA WAVE Hits the shore tomorrow at 4:05 PM A MEGA poster to give you goosebumps is on its way #MEGA154 MegaStar @KChiruTweets @dirbobby @ThisIsDSP.”

#Chiru154 will be directed by Bobby. It looks like on Chiranjeevi’s birthday, his fans are surely in for a treat.

Apart from Godfather and #Chiru154, the megastar will be seen in Acharya which also stars Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde. The movie was slated to release in May this year, but was postponed due to the pandemic. The new release date of Acharya is not yet announced.