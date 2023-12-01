0.2 C
London
Friday, December 1, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainment‘The Railway Men’ ranks third on Netflix’s Global Non-English TV list
Entertainment

‘The Railway Men’ ranks third on Netflix’s Global Non-English TV list

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Prabhas ‘most violent man’ in ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ trailer

The makers of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire on...
Entertainment

Lilly Singh, Charithra Chandran join hands for new series

YouTuber, television host, comedian, actress, and writer Lilly Singh...
Entertainment

Khushalii Kumar: Deep dive into an underwater drama

TALENTED newcomer Khushalii Kumar has followed up an impactful...
Entertainment

Ranveer poses with Johnny Depp at Red Sea Film Festival

The ongoing third edition of the Red Sea Film Festival has...
Entertainment

Rinku Ghosh: Playing parts perfectly

A PROLIFIC two-decade career has seen Rinku Ghosh deliver...

Fronted by R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divvyendu Sharma, and Babil Khan, The Railway Men on Netflix has been receiving rousing response from the audience. The limited series, which is based on the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy, has been ranked 3rd on Netflix’s Global Non-English TV list and is trending across 36 countries with 4.6 million viewership.

The Railway Men is the first series from the partnership between Netflix & YRF Entertainment encapsulating a thrilling tale of heroism, hope & humanity!

Directed by Shiv Rawail, The Railway Men premiered on November 18 and is currently available to stream on Netflix.

“Crafting The Railway Men was an emotional journey that aimed to bring to light the untold stories of courage and resilience,” says debutant director Shiv Rawail.

He continued, “It was encouraging to have YRF backing my project and giving me an opportunity to tell this story. And, I am extremely thrilled to have partnered with Netflix that enabled the story of The Railway Men to reach diverse audiences worldwide. The response from viewers around the world has been overwhelming, and it’s incredibly humbling to see the series trending in 36 countries. It speaks to the universality of the heroism and courage portrayed in the series, and the entire team is thrilled to witness the impact that the series has managed to have worldwide.”

R Madhavan shares, “Being part of The Railway Men wasn’t just about playing a character; in many ways, it was our tribute to those unsung heroes who put their lives on the line. I am glad through Netflix, The Railway Men has successfully reached the national as well as global audiences and has had an impact. Working with the cast, crew, and the brilliant minds behind the series felt like being a part of this big, passionate family. We poured our hearts into every scene, and the whole experience was a transformative ride on and off-screen.”

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Lilly Singh, Charithra Chandran join hands for new series
Next article
Prabhas ‘most violent man’ in ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ trailer

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Indian student in US viciously beaten, forced to work for months

Headline Story 0
Authorities in the US have rescued a 20-year-old Indian...

Prabhas ‘most violent man’ in ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ trailer

Entertainment 0
The makers of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire on...

Covid infections led to spike in preterm births, vaccines helped decrease it: Study

Health 0
An alarming increase in premature births was attributed to...

Popular

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

The Bhavan UK celebrates Diwali

UK News 0
The Bhavan hosted its annual Diwali Gala on November...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc