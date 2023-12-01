Lilly Singh, Charithra Chandran join hands for new series

YouTuber, television host, comedian, actress, and writer Lilly Singh has joined hands with actress Charithra Chandran, who played one of the leads in Bridgerton 2, for a new series.

Singh is developing the series based on the novel Arzu, written by Mumbai-based author Riva Razdan.

Writer Geetika Lizardi, whose writing credits include Bridgerton, Mira, Royal Detective, and Outsourced, is set to write and direct the series.

The project is being bankrolled by Blink49 Studios and Singh’s Unicorn Island Productions.

Arzu follows an heiress from Mumbai, who lands in New York after escaping a scandal. She wishes to live life on her own terms at the risk of throwing away her chances of entering New York’s glamorous high society.

While Chandran and Lizardi will also executive produce, Lilly Singh will be executive producing the series under Unicorn Island Productions, along with Polly Auritt.

Carolyn Newman and Virginia Rankin will produce under Blink49 Studios.

“Arzu exemplifies the very essence of our initial collaboration with Lilly and Unicorn Island Productions,” Newman said in a statement.

He added, “We are thrilled to welcome Charithra as our lead actress who brings depth and charisma to the project as well as to be working alongside Geetika to adapt this captivating narrative for television.”

“I’m delighted to be part of a show that is full of glamour, romance and drama that also fearlessly touches on societal issues. It has been a dream working with Blink49 and Unicorn Island Productions as well as being reunited with Geetika on this. Excited for the world to see it,” Chandran said.

“Arzu is an inspiring story about a woman who rejects societal norms in favour of her own passions and pursuits. It’s sexy, surprising, and subverts the limited South Asian stereotypes we’ve grown all too accustomed to seeing. Geetika and Charithra are a dream team, and alongside Blink49, we can’t wait to share this story with audiences around the world,” Singh added.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!