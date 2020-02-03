The Most Expensive January Transfer in Football History

The January transfer window is actually in full swing in the world of football. Many football clubs are expected to open their checkbooks and make sure they bring in the players or player that will boost their team throughout the end of the season.

January transfer window is the time football clubs need to look for the right man that will steer them to meet their season target.

Even though it is very difficult for football clubs to spend money for January deals. To our surprise, January has proven to be the time when big marquee signings made their move during the past years.

Big names have moved to big clubs in January. We are going to give you a list of these well-decorated players who moved to big clubs in January with a heavy price tag on them.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal – £56 Million

According to some of the best online sports betting sites, he is definitely a world-class goal scorer in his time. And during his spell in Dortmund, he proved to be the main man in the Bundesliga.

His arrival at the Emirate during the January transfer window proved to be a relieving moment for Arsenal and the Ashburton Groove fans. After some offset negativity, when Alexis Sanchez left the North London side Aubameyang surely came to grace the Emirates at the right time.

It was a good business for Arsenal. The Gabon international went on and claim the English Premier League Golden Boot Award.

Fernando Torres: Liverpool to Chelsea – £50 Million

If we were to write about the most shocking transfers in football history. Fernando Torres’s move from Liverpool to Chelsea automatically qualify on the list.

The Spaniard striker was one of the top strikers in his time at Anfield. Very prolific and clinical in front of goal.

Virgil van Dijk: Southampton to Liverpool – £75 Million