The Bhavan organised India’s Republic Day celebrations in London last week, a statement said.

Indian high commissioner in UK Vikram Doraiswami was the chief guest of honour during the event held on last Thursday (9).

“The Republic Day is significant because it is then that we gave ourselves the right to govern ourselves, and we have made great strides since then. The day established who wielded true power in India – its citizens. India has made tremendous progress in various fields including technology, medicine, arts, etc,” he said.

Doraiswami added that the main qualities of being a good citizen are truthfulness, justice, equality, respect, and active participation in society.

“The value of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is embedded in the Indian tradition, and it includes not just the people but also our efforts to safeguard the environment. We in India strike a beautiful balance between the different aspects of life and the world,” he said.

The high commissioner pointed out that while 32 million Indians in UK are proud citizens of the UK, they are also proud of their heritage and their roots.

He also congratulated The Bhavan on being the representative of Indian culture in the UK.

The event began with a traditional Sanskrit prayer by Dr M N Nandakumara, executive director, The Bhavan.

During his welcome address, Bhavan chairman Subhanu Saxena spoke about the importance and quality of leadership in today’s world.

He said that Indian classical arts create and nurture leadership values and help in bringing communities together.

Lord Dholakia OBE, deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats and patron of The Bhavan, Virendra Sharma MP, Cllr Daryl Brown, deputy mayor of Hammersmith and Fulham, Dr Surekha Mehta, vice –chair of the Bhavan were also spoke.

Gopi Hinduja of the Hinduja group’, Brigadier Vikramjit Singh Gill, defence and military adviser at the high commission of India) and Murli Ramadoss of Chellaram Foundation have also participated in the event.

Bhavan music and dance students displayed cultural performances as part of the event.