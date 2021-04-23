Last year in March, it was announced that Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in the Hindi remake of Tamil film Thadam. Reportedly, Mrunal Thakur was supposed to play the female lead in the movie.

However, earlier this year, there were reports that Sidharth has opted out of the film and the movie has been put on a backburner. Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Aditya Roy Kapur has been roped in to star in the movie.

A source told the portal, “Aditya Roy Kapur has been locked in to play the hero now. It’s an action packed film which will have in double roles. This will also be Aditya’s first double role ever. When Sid opted out, they were on the lookout for a good looking hero who’s fantastic with action. Apart from Adi, Mrunal remains part of the cast.”

“When he was approached for Thadam, he met the team and loved the script. He loved the duality of the characters. He has given them dates to begin the film sometime this year, after he wraps work on Om,” added the source.

Well, now, we wait for an official announcement about it from the makers.

Meanwhile, Sidharth has some interesting projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in movies like Shershaah, Thank God, and Mission Majnu.