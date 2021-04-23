Actor Amit Mistry, known for his performances in films like Kya Kehna, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Shor In the City, Yamla Pagla Deewana, A Gentleman, and others, passed away today due to cardiac arrest.

Many Bollywood celebs took to social media to mourn the actor’s demise.

Director duo Raj & DK, with whom Amit had worked multiple times, wrote in a series of tweets, “Devastated that Amit Mistry is no more! He was very special to us! Kuber (99), Tipu (SITC), Jignesh (A Gentleman), Prakhaand Pandit (current series)…in every script of ours, we subconsciously wrote a part for him. Heartbroken! Every time we write a script, he will be missed :(. We always used to boast that Amit was our discovery. He always brought such freshness and joy to any character he played. In fact we have a set standing, shoot paused due to lockdown… it’s going to be miserable going back to it. These are terrible times! Amit was incredibly spiritual and our last chat was about relationships and careers and how they impact a man… prophetically he had said, they could make or break a person. The times are so excruciatingly bad, that it damages the best of us. Rest In Peace, Amit.”

Ritesh Sidhwani tweeted, “The news of Amit Mistry’s demise is shocking! It’s terribly sad for such a fine person and an amazing actor to leave us so soon. May he rest in peace.”

Actress Kubbra Sait tweeted, “You’ll be missed on earth @Actoramitmistry Condolences to the family.”

Jacqueline Fernandez posted on her Insta story, “Rest in Peace @actoramitmistry.”

Vir Das, who was supposed to feature in a series with Amit, tweeted, “I was ready to start shooting a show that Amit Mistry is an integral part of. His talent, his insight were a thing to behold. We’ve lost a truly wonderful artist today. Rest in Peace.”

Amit was last seen in the web series Bandish Bandits. Apart from movies and web series, the actor had also featured in many TV serials. He will next be seen in Raj & DK’s series, and in the film Bhoot Police.

May his soul rest in peace.