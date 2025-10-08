How Tanmay Bhat became India’s richest YouTuber with a £56 million fortune

Highlights:

Co-founded All India Bakchod (AIB) and built India’s first major digital comedy brand.

Rebuilt his career solo after AIB’s closure with vlogs, streams, and reaction videos.

Diversified income through brand deals, memberships, live streams, and start-up investments.

Estimated net worth of £55.7 million (₹665 crore), making him India's richest YouTuber.

From writing television scripts to co-founding one of India’s most popular comedy collectives and later becoming a solo digital entrepreneur, Tanmay Bhat has built a career that extends far beyond YouTube. His estimated fortune of £55.7 million (₹665 crore) reflects not just the success of his online content but also his business sense, adaptability, and investments in start-ups.

The Early Career of Tanmay Bhat

Before becoming a familiar face in India’s digital entertainment industry, Tanmay Bhat began his career as a writer for television shows such as MTV Wassup and programs on Disney Channel India. These experiences helped him understand audience behavior, narrative structure, and timing — skills that later defined his online presence.

In 2012, Tanmay Bhat co-founded All India Bakchod (AIB) along with Gursimran Khamba, Rohan Joshi, and Ashish Shakya. The group quickly became a cultural phenomenon. Its sketches and satirical videos resonated with young audiences, marking the early phase of India’s digital comedy scene.

The 2015 AIB Knockout, featuring Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, became a turning point. The event sparked debate but also demonstrated that online comedy could attract mass audiences and commercial value. For Tanmay Bhat, it was a realization that entertainment could be structured as a scalable business. AIB soon evolved into a creative agency, producing branded content and digital campaigns.

AIB’s Collapse and Tanmay Bhat’s Reinvention

In 2018, the #MeToo movement led to the collapse of AIB after allegations surfaced within the group. Tanmay Bhat stepped away from the public eye and later spoke openly about experiencing depression during this period. For many, the downfall of AIB marked the end of an era in Indian digital entertainment. For Bhat, however, it became a turning point.

By 2019, Tanmay Bhat returned to YouTube, this time as an independent creator. He started posting vlogs, gaming streams, reaction videos, and commentary content under his own name. Unlike the heavily produced sketches of AIB, his solo videos were informal and spontaneous. Viewers appreciated the honesty and relatability of his new format. His transparency about personal setbacks, mental health, and creative struggles built trust among audiences who had followed him since his AIB days.

How Tanmay Bhat Makes Money Beyond YouTube

While many assume YouTubers depend primarily on ad revenue, Tanmay Bhat has developed multiple income streams that make his business model more sustainable.

Brand Collaborations: He has worked with major companies on campaigns where he contributes as both a creator and strategist. His association with CRED is one of the most recognized collaborations.

Live Streams and Memberships: Through YouTube memberships, Super Chats, and interactive streams, Tanmay Bhat maintains a steady income directly from his audience.

Podcasts and Sponsored Content: He produces and appears in digital shows across platforms, including Netflix, where he integrates sponsorships seamlessly into content.

Merchandise and Events: Limited merchandise drops and live performances bring in additional revenue and maintain his brand visibility.

Start-up Investments: Perhaps the most significant contributor to his reported wealth is his role as an angel investor. By taking early equity stakes in start-ups, Tanmay Bhat has diversified his portfolio far beyond digital entertainment. As he once joked, “Bhai itne paise hote toh main YouTube membership nahi bech raha hota,” acknowledging both the speculation around his wealth and the practical side of his continued hustle.

These combined revenue streams demonstrate that Tanmay Bhat’s success is built on diversification and long-term vision rather than dependence on any single platform.

Why Tanmay Bhat Connects with His Audience

What distinguishes Tanmay Bhat from other influencers is his consistent honesty and self-awareness. He speaks candidly about failures, creative fatigue, and the realities of sustaining a digital career. His openness about clinical depression and financial challenges has made him a relatable figure rather than a distant celebrity.

In the attention-driven world of online media, trust has become a critical currency. Tanmay Bhat’s willingness to appear imperfect — to joke about his reported net worth while still selling memberships — has helped him maintain credibility. Viewers see his content as genuine rather than curated for brand appeal.

Lessons from Tanmay Bhat’s Career

The story of Tanmay Bhat is less about a specific number and more about his ability to evolve. His journey from a television writer to co-founder of a major comedy group, and then to a solo content creator and investor, highlights an adaptable approach to success.

The pattern is clear: creativity, diversification, and authenticity form the core of his longevity. By treating content as a business asset, Tanmay Bhat has turned attention into revenue and setbacks into opportunities. His investments and multiple income sources provide stability in an industry often marked by volatility.

His rise demonstrates that in the modern creator economy, success depends not just on views or subscribers but on strategic thinking and personal resilience. Tanmay Bhat built his empire by combining humor, timing, and financial foresight, transforming from comedian to entrepreneur without losing the audience connection that made him popular in the first place.