Will Karan Johar cast Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor or Vicky Kaushal in his next film?

Karan Johar is reportedly preparing to direct a new romantic film.

Alia Bhatt is said to be confirmed as the lead actress.

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly in talks for key roles.

This would be Johar's third directorial collaboration with Bhatt.

All three actors are currently filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is reportedly preparing to direct a new romantic feature, generating buzz across the Mumbai film circuit. While Dharma Productions has not released an official statement, multiple reports suggest that Alia Bhatt is confirmed as the lead actress for the project.

This would mark Karan Johar’s third directorial collaboration with Bhatt, following Student of the Year and Rocky Aur Rani. Industry observers note that their continued professional partnership has consistently attracted high audience interest, making her casting a predictable yet significant development.

Alia Bhatt Confirmed as Lead

Alia Bhatt’s involvement appears to be the most certain element of Karan Johar’s next project. “It would be their third film together after Student of the Year and Rocky Aur Rani,” sources said. The attention now shifts to the actor who will star opposite her, a decision that has sparked speculation among fans and industry insiders.

Potential Co-Stars: Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal

Rumors indicate that both Ranbir Kapoor, Bhatt’s husband, and Vicky Kaushal are in discussions for key roles in the film. Reports suggest that both actors have received the script, although it is unclear whether they are being considered for the same role or for separate roles.

Currently, all three actors are working together on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. Coordinating schedules for Karan Johar’s project could prove challenging, as Bhansali’s film still has extensive shooting remaining, including an overseas schedule in Italy for climax sequences.

Scheduling Challenges and Industry Speculation

The timing of Karan Johar’s new film is a topic of discussion in Bollywood circles. Sources indicate that the production is in early planning stages, with script distribution ongoing and casting discussions active. Fans are particularly interested in whether Johar will manage to bring together the same trio—Bhatt, Kapoor, and Kaushal—so soon after Love & War.

While Karan Johar is known for announcing projects via social media, no official confirmation has appeared on his channels. Until an official statement is released, reports remain in the “strong buzz” category.

The Significance of Karan Johar’s Third Collaboration With Bhatt

Karan Johar’s collaboration with Alia Bhatt has been notable for both critical acclaim and box-office success. Observers suggest that their repeated pairing has become a hallmark of Johar’s romantic films, which often combine star power with contemporary narratives.

“This would be their third film together,” sources emphasized, highlighting that the more intriguing aspect of the project is the potential co-star pairing. The question of whether Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, or both will join Bhatt has become the central point of speculation.

Fan and Industry Anticipation

Speculation about Karan Johar’s next move has generated significant online discussion. Industry insiders note that the combination of Bhatt, Kapoor, and Kaushal is likely to attract attention both in India and internationally. The film, if confirmed, is expected to be positioned as a major high-profile release in Bollywood’s upcoming calendar.

Karan Johar’s upcoming romantic drama remains unconfirmed but is generating considerable anticipation due to Alia Bhatt’s confirmed involvement and the potential casting of Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Scheduling and script considerations will likely influence the final lineup. Until Karan Johar provides an official announcement, fans and industry watchers will continue to speculate on the film’s cast and production timeline.