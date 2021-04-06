Actress Taapsee Pannu, who recently received her first Filmfare Award for her power-packed performance in Anubhav Sinha’s critically and commercially successful social-drama film Thappad (2020), has started shooting for her next Shabaash Mithu.

For the uninitiated, Shabaash Mithu is a sports biopic based on the inspirational life of the captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, Mithali Raj. Pannu plays the lead character in the biopic.

The actress, who is known for her versatility, has been training hard for the upcoming film for over a month now. She has been sharing glimpses from her training session on her Instagram account.

Pannu took to her Instagram handle on Monday to share a picture of herself in cricket gear. “Day 1… Let’s go… #ShabaashMithu #WomenInBlue,” she captioned the image.

Shabaash Mithu is being directed by Rahul Dholakia from the script written by Priya Aven. Dholakia last directed Raees (2017), starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. Viacom18 Motion Pictures is bankrolling the much-anticipated project.

In addition to Shabaash Mithu, Taapsee Pannu has a number of other exciting projects on her platter. She has wrapped up Haseen Dillruba, which has Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane as her co-stars.

She has also completed Akash Bhatia’s Looop Lapeta opposite Tahir Raj Bhasin and Akarsh Khurana’s Rashmi Rocket with Priyanshu Painyuli.

Anurag Kashyap’s Do Baaraa and Arshad Syed’s Woh Ladki Hai Kahan are the films that she has signed recently. While Do Baaraa has already gone on floors, Woh Ladki Hai Kahan is yet to get off the ground.

