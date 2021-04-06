Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who on Sunday announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus, has now been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

The 53-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle to announce the same. He also thanked his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and well wishes.

“Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care,” he tweeted.

On Sunday, he had asked all those who had come in contact with him in the past few days to get themselves tested for Covid-19. He had also promised his fans that he will be back in action soon.

Before his coronavirus diagnosis, Kumar was shooting for Abhishek Sharma’s next film Ram Setu. According to reports, 45 junior artists on the sets of the same film have also tested positive for the virus.

A source close to the development informs a publication that the makers have decided to put the shoot on hold for at least two weeks.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has more than half a dozen films at various stages of development. His immediate release will be Rohit Shetty’s cop-drama Sooryavanshi, which has been waiting to find its way into theatres for more than a year now. The film was earlier scheduled to release on March 24, 2020. However, the makers had to postpone the film due to the ongoing pandemic.

The actor has also wrapped up Yash Raj Films’ historical drama Prithviraj, Pooja Entertainment’s espionage thriller Bell Bottom, Sajid Nadiadwala’s action entertainer Bachchan Pandey and Aanand L Rai’s romantic film Atrangi Re. Other projects in his pocket include Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, and Mission Lion.

