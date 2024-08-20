20.5 C
New York
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentT-Series announces biopic on cricketer Yuvraj Singh, chronicling his inspiring journey
Entertainment

T-Series announces biopic on cricketer Yuvraj Singh, chronicling his inspiring journey

By: vibhuti

Date:

Yuvraj, who started his cricketing journey at the age of 13, expressed his hope that the film will inspire others to overcome their own challenges. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Related stories

Entertainment

Arshad Warsi calls Prabhas a ‘joker’ for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ role, Telugu actor calls him ‘small mind’

Telugu actor Sudheer Babu has criticized Arshad Warsi for...
Entertainment

Mindy Kaling to host democratic national convention in Chicago alongside top US celebs

Indian-American television star Mindy Kaling is set to be...
Entertainment

Bollywood siblings: Celebrating Rakshabandhan with a glimpse into their lives

Rakshabandhan is a special occasion celebrating the bond between...
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan reflects on remakes and Shah Rukh Khan’s role as Don

An old interview with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has...
Entertainment

Bollywood movies that celebrate India’s independence struggle

As India commemorates another year of freedom and sovereignty...

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series has announced a new biopic on former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. The film, which is yet to be titled, will showcase Yuvraj’s inspiring journey and achievements in cricket. It will be produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and co-produced by Ravi Bhagchandka, who is known for Sachin: A Billion Dreams and the upcoming Aamir Khan-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par.

The movie will highlight significant moments from Yuvraj’s career, such as his unforgettable six sixes in the 2007 T20 World Cup, his brave battles off the field, and his return to cricket in 2012. According to a press release, the film aims to capture the essence of Yuvraj’s career and his contributions to the sport.

Yuvraj, who started his cricketing journey at the age of 13, expressed his hope that the film will inspire others to overcome their own challenges. He said, “I’m deeply honoured that my story will be showcased to millions of my fans across the globe by Bhushan and Ravi. Cricket has been my greatest love and source of strength through all the highs and lows. I hope this film inspires others to overcome their own challenges and pursue their dreams with unwavering passion.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by tseriesfilms (@tseriesfilms)

Bhushan Kumar, known for producing blockbuster films like Drishyam 2, Animal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kabir Singh and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, shared his excitement about the project.

He said, “Yuvraj Singh’s life is a compelling narrative of resilience, triumph, and passion. His journey from a promising cricketer to a cricketing hero, and then to a hero in real life, is truly inspiring. I’m thrilled to bring a story that needs to be told and heard through the big screen and to celebrate his extraordinary achievements.”

- Advertisement -

The details about the director and cast of the film have not yet been announced.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Bollywood siblings: Celebrating Rakshabandhan with a glimpse into their lives
Next article
Mindy Kaling to host democratic national convention in Chicago alongside top US celebs

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Arshad Warsi calls Prabhas a ‘joker’ for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ role, Telugu actor calls him ‘small mind’

Entertainment 0
Telugu actor Sudheer Babu has criticized Arshad Warsi for...

Mindy Kaling to host democratic national convention in Chicago alongside top US celebs

Entertainment 0
Indian-American television star Mindy Kaling is set to be...

Simple Ayurvedic homemade decoctions (kadhas) for common ailments

Health 0
Ayurvedic kadhas, or herbal decoctions, have been cherished in...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc