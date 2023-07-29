Actress Sushmita Sen-fronted web series Taali will make its debut on JioCinema on Independence Day, the streamer announced on Saturday.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, the biographical drama series will chronicle transgender activist Gauri Sawant’s story of struggle, resilience, and indomitable power.

“Gaali se Taali tak ke safar ki yeh kahaani. Presenting the story of Shree Gauri Sawant’s fight for India’s third gender. #TaaliOnJioCinema streaming free 15 Aug. @sushmitasen47 @shreegaurisawant,” JioCinema posted on Instagram along with teaser of the series.

Sen, who made her digital debut with the critically-acclaimed show Aarya, also shared the news as well as the teaser on her social media handles.

Written by Kshitij Patwardhan, Taali is created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar. The duo has also produced the show with Afeefa Nadiadwala.

Besides Taali, Sen will also be seen in the third season of Aarya, which will be released on Disney+ Hotstar.