Sunak welcomed to India with 'Jai Siyaram' salutation
India News

Sunak welcomed to India with ‘Jai Siyaram’ salutation

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

PRIME minister Rishi Sunak was greeted with the salutation of “Jai Siyaram” by Indian minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey who received the visiting dignitary upon his arrival in New Delhi on Friday (8) to attend the G20 summit.

Choubey informed Sunak that he is an MP from Buxar which, he noted, is an ancient town of religious significance and is believed to be the place where Lord Ram and his brother Lakshman had studied under the tutelage of Vishwamitra, the minister’s office said in a statement.

Sunak, who is of Indian origin, has often emphasised his Hindu roots and said he is proud of it.

“Sunak keenly heard the spiritual and cultural story of India,” the statement said, adding that the minister welcomed him and his wife Akshata Murty, daughter of Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy, as India’s son-in-law and daughter as well.

“India is a land of your ancestors. Everybody is enthusiastic at your arrival,” Choubey told them.

The minister gifted Sunak a rudraksh, Bhagavad Gita and Hanuman Chalisa, the statement added.

Sunak later praised Indian prime minister Narendra Modi for his role in organising the summit.

The warmth of their friendship was also reflected when Modi greeted Sunak at the Bharat Mandapam convention center for the G20 Summit on Saturday (9).

The Times of India reported that Sunak condemned pro-Khalistan extremism incidents in the UK and affirmed his government’s cooperation with India in tackling it.

New Delhi has previously expressed concerns over pro-Khalistani activities in the UK, including an attack on the Indian high commission in London.

Shelbin MS

