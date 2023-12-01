0.2 C
London
Friday, December 1, 2023
Subscribe
HomeNewsUK NewsSunak attributes high immigration levels to Johnson’s tenure
UK News

Sunak attributes high immigration levels to Johnson’s tenure

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

Hancock tells Covid inquiry earlier lockdown could have saved 30,000 lives

At the Covid inquiry, Matt Hancock asserted that tens...
Headline Story

Sunak’s £1.6 billion pledge aims to regain climate narrative

Prime minister Rishi Sunak is set to announce a...
UK News

Sunak pressed hard for easing covid rules, inquiry hears

During the Covid inquiry, it was revealed that in...
Headline Story

Arthanayake raises concerns about lack of diversity in BBC leadership

BRITISH ASIAN BBC presenter Nihal Arthanayake expressed concerns about...
Headline Story

Covid Inquiry: Hancock regrets following scientists’ advice over his own instincts

While giving evidence to the Covid Inquiry on Thursday...

Rishi Sunak has attributed the high levels of net migration to Boris Johnson. He said, that he “inherited these very large numbers” and is committed to reducing them.

The prime minister pledged to take necessary measures to decrease net migration, facing pressure from the right wing of his party to lower new arrivals in the UK before the upcoming election.

Revised estimates indicated a record net migration of 745,000 in 2022, following post-Brexit changes in the immigration system implemented under Boris Johnson’s leadership.

The net migration for the year ending in June 2023 is estimated to be slightly lower, around 672,000, The Guardian reported.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick claimed to have advocated for a plan to reduce net migration a year ago, while Conservative backbenchers are urging a more sweeping overhaul of the visa system.

Jenrick’s remarks suggested dissatisfaction with the government’s failure to implement his recommendations aiming to reduce overall migration, aligning with a 2019 manifesto pledge to lower levels below 250,000.

Reports indicate that Jenrick has presented his own five-point plan to No. 10.

When questioned about whether he had obstructed Jenrick’s proposal to reduce net migration a year ago and his stance on an overall cap, Sunak said, “We have taken significant action already but we are prepared to do more.

“We are clamping down on the number of dependants that people who are students coming here can bring – that will impact over 150,000 student dependants, it’s a very significant measure which is coming in next year.

We’ve raised visa fees across the board by up to 35%.”

Sunak mentioned that he had received the figures from his predecessors but expressed determination to bring them back down to “sustainable levels.”

While visiting Guildford, Surrey on Thursday (30), he informed reporters that the current levels of legal migration to the country are excessively high.

“I’ve inherited these very large numbers and I’m determined to do what is necessary to bring them back down to sustainable levels.”

Sunak said that the government was reviewing independent advice and planned to introduce measures aimed at reducing migration levels that were placing unsustainable pressure on public services.

There are considerations within the government to reduce the number of dependants that foreign care workers can bring into the UK.

However, experts caution that severe restrictions on migration might adversely affect the economy, especially during a period of staff shortages in crucial sectors.

Suella Braverman, previously dismissed from her role as home secretary, asserted that the prime minister went back on an agreement to enact policies such as implementing visa caps or raising minimum salary thresholds during her tenure.

Sunak, supported by foreign secretary David Cameron and home secretary James Cleverly, reportedly hesitates to yield to requests to suspend human rights laws, a move aimed at enabling the transfer of asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Sunak pressed hard for easing covid rules, inquiry hears
Next article
Sunak’s £1.6 billion pledge aims to regain climate narrative

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Indian student in US viciously beaten, forced to work for months

Headline Story 0
Authorities in the US have rescued a 20-year-old Indian...

Prabhas ‘most violent man’ in ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ trailer

Entertainment 0
The makers of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire on...

Covid infections led to spike in preterm births, vaccines helped decrease it: Study

Health 0
An alarming increase in premature births was attributed to...

Popular

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

The Bhavan UK celebrates Diwali

UK News 0
The Bhavan hosted its annual Diwali Gala on November...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc