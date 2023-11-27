6 C
Entertainment

Strictly's Krishnan Guru-Murthy announces career change

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Krishnan Guru-Murthy, who put on his dancing shoes and impressed everyone with his endearing performances on Strictly Come Dancing, has announced a big career move days after his exit from the popular BBC show.

The 53-year-old Channel 4 broadcaster, who was paired with professional dancer Lauren Oakley on Strictly Come Dancing, said that he wants to reunite his own rock band after many years apart.

He admitted that it was his 16-year-old son Jay’s performance at the Glastonbury Festival with his band Askew that inspired him to do so.

“I got him into guitars and now I’m thinking of getting a band back together,” he told The Times.

He previously told how he met his wife Lisa Guru-Murthy through their mutual friend Tim Hincks, an old bandmate.

“Tim worked with me on a show and introduced me to Lisa, who worked with his wife, Pippa. Now, much more importantly, we play in a band together. But we don’t talk rock’n’roll in front of wives – they don’t take us seriously.

The broadcaster also admitted his life has been transformed after taking part in Strictly Come Dancing, and after being voted off the show, he paid a sweet tribute to the team behind the scenes.

“Look, this has been the most incredible experience. I said it has been life-changing and it genuinely has,” he said. “I am incredibly grateful to the entire production team, judges, my incredible Strictly family up there. It’s right I am going out this week and I have got to get back to life.”

Guru-Murthy was eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing a fortnight ago after losing to Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington in the dreaded dance-off and missed out on performing at the Blackpool Ballroom.






