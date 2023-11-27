6 C
London
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentAlia Bhatt falls prey to deepfake
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt falls prey to deepfake

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

UK News

West Yorkshire cop found guilty of imitating Indian woman’s accent

A disciplinary tribunal has found a police officer from...
Entertainment

Satyajit Ray was a renaissance man: Michael Douglas

Satyajit Ray was a “renaissance man” and it will...
Entertainment

‘Om Shanti Om’ one of my favourite films: Catherine Zeta-Jones

She has seen it multiple times, her son has...
Entertainment

Mahira Khan set for Malayalam debut with Mohanlal

According to reports, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is in final talks...
Pakistan news

Imran sent to 14-day judicial remand in corruption case

An accountability court in Pakistan on Monday (27) ordered...

Leading Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is the latest celebrity to fall prey to deepfake technology after Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, and Kajol.

An unsettling deepfake video of the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has gone viral on social media.

The video shows a girl who resembles Alia Bhatt looking into the camera and making obscene gestures. She is seen wearing a blue flowery dress in the viral video. It is clear that the video was edited by pasting the actress’ face over someone else’s body.

This comes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned about the dangers of using AI to create deepfakes and urged the media to inform the public about the impending danger posed by the abuse of AI.

Recently, Kajol became a victim of AI-generated deepfake videos. A video went viral on social media, which purportedly showed the multiple award-winning actress changing clothes.

Before this, popular South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna became the target of deepfakes. The widely-circulated video featured a morphed version of Mandanna entering an elevator. The original video featured Zara Patel, a British-Indian woman with a substantial following and who had originally posted the video on Instagram.

Days later, a deepfake video of actress Katrina Kaif also emerged on the internet. It featured a morphed Kaif in a low-cut white top.

Last week, India’s Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met social media platforms to discuss the issue of deepfakes. Terming deepfakes as a new threat to democracy, he said that the government will come up with new regulations soon to tackle deepfakes.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota fame. Apart from playing the lead role, the actress is also attached as co-producer of the film.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Manoj Bajpayee says 2023 has been a blessed year
Next article
Strictly’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy announces career change

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

West Yorkshire cop found guilty of imitating Indian woman’s accent

UK News 0
A disciplinary tribunal has found a police officer from...

Satyajit Ray was a renaissance man: Michael Douglas

Entertainment 0
Satyajit Ray was a “renaissance man” and it will...

‘Om Shanti Om’ one of my favourite films: Catherine Zeta-Jones

Entertainment 0
She has seen it multiple times, her son has...

Popular

West Yorkshire cop found guilty of imitating Indian woman’s accent

UK News 0
A disciplinary tribunal has found a police officer from...

Satyajit Ray was a renaissance man: Michael Douglas

Entertainment 0
Satyajit Ray was a “renaissance man” and it will...

‘Om Shanti Om’ one of my favourite films: Catherine Zeta-Jones

Entertainment 0
She has seen it multiple times, her son has...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc