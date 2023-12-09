10.8 C
London
Saturday, December 9, 2023
Subscribe
HomeHeadline newsStockport MP Navendu Mishra honours anniversary of Bhopal disaster
Headline news

Stockport MP Navendu Mishra honours anniversary of Bhopal disaster

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Disney star Karan Brar comes out as bisexual

Former Disney star Karan Brar has publicly come out...
Entertainment

‘KGF’ star Yash announces his next

After the massive success of KGF: Chapter 1 and...
Entertainment

‘First Act’ docuseries to capture journey of child actors

First Act, a docuseries that chronicles the journey of...
Headline news

Yogi Divine Society celebrates Annakut festival and New Year

A grand Annakut Festival took place at Harisumiran Temple...
Entertainment

‘Farray’ Review: Imaginative, intelligent and features a starmaking performance from Alizeh

Jamtara director Soumendra Padhi is back to woo audiences with yet another...

Navendu Mishra Stockport MP recently hosted an event at Portcullis House in the House of Commons, to mark the 39th anniversary of the tragic Bhopal disaster in the state of Madya Pradesh, India. The catastrophe, stemming from a gas leak on December 2, 1984, at the Union Carbide Gas Plant in Bhopal, claimed numerous lives and left lasting consequences.

Teaming up with Action for Bhopal, Mishra invited fellow parliamentarians to honour the victims and advocate for Dow Chemicals to take responsibility by cleaning up the site and ensuring adequate compensation for all affected individuals, a press release from Mishra’s office said.

On December 2, 1984, a defective tank at the Union Carbide factory in Bhopal began leaking 27 tonnes of lethal gas, exposing half a million individuals. Tragically, this incident led to the deaths of 25,000 people, while 120,000 others still endure severe health issues as a consequence.

Despite Dow Chemical Company assuming Union Carbide’s assets in 2001, they have consistently neglected to address local pollution or offer fair compensation to the victims.

Consequently, the site continues to pose health hazards to residents, with lingering toxins contaminating the local water supply.

Action for Bhopal persists in their efforts to pressure Dow Chemical Company, the current accountable entity, to take action regarding this environmental calamity.

Their mission remains centered on urging Dow Chemical to rectify the situation and adequately compensate the victims.

Mishra has been an advocate for the campaign, garnering support from the Trades Union Congress and UNISON. His efforts include authoring two Early Day Motions (EDM) in 2020 and 2022, and orchestrating a Westminster Hall debate in the House of Commons last year.

Additionally, Labour MP Virendra Sharma introduced a new EDM on this subject on November 28th, 2023.

Speaking about the tragic incident, Mishra said, “In Bhopal for nearly four decades some of the world’s poorest people have been fighting one of the world’s richest corporations for justice. This catastrophe has damaged the environment of the region and the livelihoods of so many people. Today, that fight is as urgent as ever, and we must support them in their campaign.”

While Action for Bhopal stated, “Had Bhopal happened in the Global North Dow Chemical would no longer exist. After its Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico – which killed 14 people – BP paid out $65 billion in civil and criminal penalties.

“Bhopal has so far cost Union Carbide 43 US cents per share on pre-tax profits for one year’s dividends. The survivors of Bhopal are of no less value than any other. It’s beyond time that Dow paid adequate compensation, cleaned up its mess, and finally submitted to manslaughter proceedings, which it and Union Carbide have been evading for a total of 34 years.”

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Disney star Karan Brar comes out as bisexual

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Annie Baker’s new play uses dark humour to discuss pain

Features 0
IN INFINITE LIFE, a new play by Annie Baker,...

Sadiq Khan condemns attack on Ulez camera, calls it ‘grotesquely irresponsible’

UK News 0
The London mayor’s office strongly condemned a “grotesquely irresponsible”...

Gangster jailed for smuggling drugs

UK News 0
A 34-year-old man, who was part of a four-member...

Popular

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Sports, arts pay price of India-Pakistan tensions

India News 0
THE guns may have fallen silent, but the collateral...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc