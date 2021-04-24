Singer Stebin Ben’s single titled Bedard was released a few days ago. He features in the song along with Hina Khan.

The song has received a great response and recently we interacted with Stebin about the song and his experience of working with Hina.

While talking about his experience of working with Hina, Stebin told us, “I don’t watch much TV, so I had not seen her shows. But I had seen a few episodes of Bigg Boss where I really liked her. She carries herself very well, she is very good-looking and her work reflects her personality. On Instagram also she keeps on posting, so you can see that she is so good at her work. The best part of working with her was that I knew I will get to learn something. So, I got to learn a lot from her acting-wise, and in general, also we spoke a lot.”

Nowadays, there’s a trend that a music video also gets a sequel. When we asked Stebin if there are chances of a sequel to Bedard with him and Hina, the singer stated, “You never know. We are really happy with this project; Pocket FM made us feel very comfortable, and we really felt good to work with them. They have kept us happy in all terms, and they are promoting the song also very well.”

“So, if this song crosses the 100 million mark, then why not, and otherwise also I would definitely do more music videos with Hina because a couple of music videos are lined up and I am about to start shooting for them. Hina is a good friend, and we have bonded well, so I would definitely like to work with her again,” he added.