SS Rajamouli shares pictures with his wife Rama from Norway vacation

Director SS Rajamouli, on Friday, shared several pictures from his vacation to Norway with his wife Rama.

He visited the famous tourist spot, Pulpit Rock in Norway and posted photos on Instagram he all smiles with his wife Rama.

He thanked his Baahubali team and wrote on Instagram, “Saw the images of this Pulpit Rock while researching for Magadheera. Wanting to come here since then. Thanks to Baahubali film concert in Stavenger, finally it happened.”

Recently, Baahubali was screened at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The event in Norway featured a special performance by the Stavanger Symphony Orchestra.

Baahubali gained a big international audience upon its release and was a worldwide success.

2023 has been a great year for SS Rajamouli as RRR team as the film’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’ scripted history at Oscars 2023 by winning Best Original Song. Before winning the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage.

In January, ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the Golden Globes in the ‘Best Original Song’ category. Five days later, RRR bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for ‘the best foreign language film.

The song was also released in Hindi as ‘Naacho Naacho’, in Tamil as ‘Naattu Koothu’, in Kannada as ‘Halli Naatu’ and in Malayalam as ‘Karinthol’. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.